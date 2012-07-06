* Brazil's June consumer inflation lowest in nearly 2 years * Weak US jobs data drives investors into dollar * Brazilian real drops 0.3 pct, Mexican peso down 0.2 pct By Rachel Uranga and Walter Brandimarte MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped on Friday after the country's benchmark inflation rate hit a near two-year low in June, while Latin American currencies sli pped on weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Reinforcing views that Brazil will cut its benchmark Selic rate to new lows, the country's statistics bureau said consumer inflation in June slowed to 0.8 percent. The fi gure fell be low economists' median forecast for a 0.11 percent reading. Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014 d eclined 10 basis points to 7.81 percent, while contracts expiring in January 2015 fe ll 13 basis points to 8.45 percent. Latin American currencies also weakened as investors, worried about global economic prospects, sold emerging market assets and rushed to the perceived safety of the dollar. In a sign of investors' growing aversion to risk, yield spreads between emerging market bonds and U.S. Treasuries widened 4 basis points to 357 ba sis points, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ index. The dollar rose more than half a percentage point against a basket of major currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index. Adding to global economic concerns was data showing U.S. employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, less than the 90,000 new positions expected by analysts. "The employment report generated more worry," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "If the United States is weakening more than expected, we are going to see effects on the (Mexican) peso." The Mexican peso dropped 0.2 percent to close the week with losses of 0.3 percent, reflecting angst over the global outlook. The jobs report followed data earlier in the week showing the U.S. manufacturing sector shrinking, feeding into of fears of a slowdown crossing the Atlantic but also raising the possibility the Federal Reserve may take steps to counter it. The jobs downturn halted a rally in Mexican 10-year bonds , which hit record lows Thursday but ended up 2 basis points on Friday. Grim economic news in the euro zone and China pushed central banks on Thursday to slash interest rates in a bid to jumpstart growth, making it cheaper to borrow money and increasing liquidity in the market place. Camarena said the money surge will continue to attract yield-hungry investors to Mexican bonds but trading is more likely to take place in a limited range after 10-year bond yields dove nearly 250-basis points since the beginning of March, leaving less room for falls. Chile's peso traded about 0.7 percent lower but gained 0.5 percent for the week. The Brazilian real weakened 0.34 percent to 2.0298 per dollar and has lost about 0.8 percent this week. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1938 GMT Currencies daily % yearly change % Latest change Brazil real 2.0298 -0.34 -7.95 Mexico peso 13.4383 -0.20 3.95 Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37 Chile peso 498.3000 -0.54 4.21 Peru sol 2.6450 0.08 1.97 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages