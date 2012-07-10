By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real
slid on Tuesday as investors feared that the
latest efforts by euro zone finance ministers to aid Spain would
not be enough to stop the spreading of a crisis that has been
hurting emerging economies.
The Mexican peso kept modest gains on hopes that
Germany's constitutional court would approve Europe's new
bailout fund, which could bring some relief to markets.
Sentiment was fragile, however, with most investors
skeptical about the chances of success for an aid package for
Spain that euro zone finance ministers outlined overnight.
In a sign of growing market skepticism, key Wall Street
indexes erased most of their early gains to trade in the red.
"The dollar is poised to gain further (against the real)
today," said Jaime Ferreira, forex trading manager at Intercam
brokerage. "As much as markets are calmer today following the
decisions in Europe, the problems remain serious and without a
solution."
The real last traded 0.4 percent weaker at 2.0338 per U.S.
dollar. It closed practically flat on Monday in a session with
very thin trading volume due to a holiday in the Sao Paulo
state, which concentrates most of the country's financial
institutions.
The Mexican peso rose 0.3 percent to 13.2947 per dollar,
nearing its strongest level in a week.
The Chilean peso gained 0.1 percent, supported by
continued sales of dollars by companies and pension funds that
had already driven the currency to a near two-month high on
Monday, traders said.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1605 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0338 -0.41 -8.13
Mexico peso 13.2935 0.35 5.09
Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.17 -20.50
Chile peso 493.6500 0.13 5.20
Colombia peso 1,784.5000 0.30 8.62
Peru sol 2.6320 0.19 2.47
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages