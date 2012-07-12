* Fed's meeting minutes continue to disappoint markets * Brazil economic activity data adds to gloom * Mexico peso falls 1.2 pct, Brazil real down 0.7 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 Latin American currencies slid on Thursday as investors, disappointed with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hesitation to deploy additional stimulus measures, focused on the poor state of the global economy. The Mexican peso led losses in the region, dropping 1.2 percent to trade at 13.4760 per U.S. dollar. Mexico's currency is usually more susceptible to bouts of risk aversion as it is the most-traded currency in Latin America. "The peso is hurt by growing risk aversion after few signs of additional short-term stimulus by the Fed," Juan Carlos Alderete, a currency and fixed-income strategist with Banorte-Ixe, wrote in a research note. Fed policymakers on Wednesday signaled they would need to see more economic weakness in the United States before deploying additional stimulus measures, which could boost dollar inflows to emerging markets. Those remarks, made public in the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, disappointed investors who expected to see signs that a third round of the bank's bond-buying program was on the way. The Brazilian real weakened 0.7 percent to 2.0492 per dollar, also pressured by expectations that the government is going to resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency to boost a stagnant economy. Adding to worries about Brazil's faltering economic growth, a central bank index of economic activity fell a seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent in May from the previous month. The index, although slightly better than expected by economists, added to Wednesday's unexpected drop in Brazil's retail sales, which spurred bets the central bank could cut benchmark interest rates this year below the 7.5 percent level already anticipated by most economists. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark Selic rate to a record-low 8 percent in an attempt to revive the economy. "Negative sentiment continues to build with the retail sales print," Citi analyst Conrado Lima wrote in a research note. "I personally believe that this nasty combination of sluggish growth, lower rates, and frenetic government intervention in the state of the economy is likely to take another toll on the real." Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1510 GMT: Currencies daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.0492 -0.70 -8.82 Mexico peso 13.4760 -1.17 3.66 Argentina peso* 6.0500 -0.83 -21.82 Chile peso 494.0500 -0.48 5.11 Colombia peso 1,788.7000 -0.20 8.37 Peru sol 2.6350 0.00 2.35 * Argentina peso's rate between brokerages