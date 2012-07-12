* Brazil economic activity data adds to gloom
* Mexico peso falls 0.9 pct; Brazil real down 0.2 pct
By Walter Brandimarte and Rachel Uranga
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, July 12 Latin
American currencies slid on Thursday after two central banks
dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus and investors turned
cautious on expectations China will post weak growth data.
The Mexican peso led losses in the region, dropping
0.9 percent to 13.4450 per U.S. dollar. Mexico's currency is
usually more susceptible to bouts of risk aversion as it is the
most-traded currency in Latin America.
Pedro Tuesta, an analyst at consultancy 4Cast in Washington,
said mounting concerns about a global slowdown drove losses.
The peso has been trading in a narrow range over the last
nine sessions as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a
weak global economy weigh on riskier assets.
But it suffered its sharpest drop in three weeks after
policymakers at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled they
would need to see more economic weakness in the United States
before deploying additional stimulus measures.
Market players hoped a third round of the bank's bond-buying
program was on the way. Previously investors have used the cash
they received from Fed bond purchases to seek out higher returns
in riskier assets, such as emerging markets.
"There will be less dollars in circulation, and there will
be more pressure on the peso, like you saw today," said Virgilio
Velazquez, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.
The Bank of Japan also held off on further policy easing,
dissapointing market players who had expected them to follow the
lead of central banks in the euro zone, Britain and China which
last week made coordinated moves to ease the pain of a global
slowdown.
Adding to worries, investors were expecting gross domestic
product data from China, the world's second largest economy, to
show on Friday that growth in the second quarter hit its slowest
pace in three years.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent to
2.0391 per dollar, hurt by expectations that the government is
going to resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker
currency to boost a stagnant economy.
In one sign that Brazil's economy is faltering, a central
bank index of economic activity fell a seasonally adjusted 0.02
percent in May from the previous month.
The index, although slightly better than expected by
economists, added to Wednesday's unexpected drop in Brazil's
retail sales, which spurred bets the central bank could cut
benchmark interest rates this year below the 7.5 percent level
already anticipated by most economists.
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark Selic
rate to a record low 8 percent in an attempt to revive the
economy.
"Negative sentiment continues to build with the retail sales
print," Citi analyst Conrado Lima wrote in a research note. "I
personally believe that this nasty combination of sluggish
growth, lower rates, and frenetic government intervention in the
state of the economy is likely to take another toll on the
real."
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2149 GMT:
Currencies daily % year-to
change date %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0391 -0.20 -8.28
Mexico peso 13.4450 -0.95 3.90
Argentina peso* 6.0800 -1.32 -22.20
Chile peso 493.7000 -0.41 5.19
Peru sol 2.6290 0.23 2.59
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages