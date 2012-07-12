* Brazil economic activity data adds to gloom * Mexico peso falls 0.9 pct; Brazil real down 0.2 pct By Walter Brandimarte and Rachel Uranga RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, July 12 Latin American currencies slid on Thursday after two central banks dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus and investors turned cautious on expectations China will post weak growth data. The Mexican peso led losses in the region, dropping 0.9 percent to 13.4450 per U.S. dollar. Mexico's currency is usually more susceptible to bouts of risk aversion as it is the most-traded currency in Latin America. Pedro Tuesta, an analyst at consultancy 4Cast in Washington, said mounting concerns about a global slowdown drove losses. The peso has been trading in a narrow range over the last nine sessions as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a weak global economy weigh on riskier assets. But it suffered its sharpest drop in three weeks after policymakers at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled they would need to see more economic weakness in the United States before deploying additional stimulus measures. Market players hoped a third round of the bank's bond-buying program was on the way. Previously investors have used the cash they received from Fed bond purchases to seek out higher returns in riskier assets, such as emerging markets. "There will be less dollars in circulation, and there will be more pressure on the peso, like you saw today," said Virgilio Velazquez, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. The Bank of Japan also held off on further policy easing, dissapointing market players who had expected them to follow the lead of central banks in the euro zone, Britain and China which last week made coordinated moves to ease the pain of a global slowdown. Adding to worries, investors were expecting gross domestic product data from China, the world's second largest economy, to show on Friday that growth in the second quarter hit its slowest pace in three years. The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent to 2.0391 per dollar, hurt by expectations that the government is going to resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency to boost a stagnant economy. In one sign that Brazil's economy is faltering, a central bank index of economic activity fell a seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent in May from the previous month. The index, although slightly better than expected by economists, added to Wednesday's unexpected drop in Brazil's retail sales, which spurred bets the central bank could cut benchmark interest rates this year below the 7.5 percent level already anticipated by most economists. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark Selic rate to a record low 8 percent in an attempt to revive the economy. "Negative sentiment continues to build with the retail sales print," Citi analyst Conrado Lima wrote in a research note. "I personally believe that this nasty combination of sluggish growth, lower rates, and frenetic government intervention in the state of the economy is likely to take another toll on the real." Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2149 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to change date % Latest change Brazil real 2.0391 -0.20 -8.28 Mexico peso 13.4450 -0.95 3.90 Argentina peso* 6.0800 -1.32 -22.20 Chile peso 493.7000 -0.41 5.19 Peru sol 2.6290 0.23 2.59 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages