RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Latin American currencies gained with higher commodity prices on Friday, after China's latest economic data allayed fears of a steeper economic slowdown in the world's largest consumer of raw materials. The Mexican peso led gains in the region, rising 0.9 percent and partly recovering from losses of almost 1 percent in the previous session. The Chilean peso strengthened 0.8 percent, benefiting from a 2-percent jump in the prices of copper, the country's main export product. Commodities staged a mini relief rally on Friday, with the CRB index up 0.9 percent, after data showed the Chinese economy slowed down for the sixth consecutive quarter, but still grew in line with market expectations. "The market has been looking for some news that is not completely negative, and today we had this idea that the Chinese GDP could have been worse," said Sidnei Nehme, a director at NGO brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian real posted more modest gains of 0.1 percent to 2.0361 per dollar. It has been trading within a very narrow range between 2.00 and 2.05 reais per dollar in the past eight sessions, as fears of government intervention in the currency offset pressure stemming from economic concerns in Brazil and abroad. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1630 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0361 0.15 -8.23 Mexico peso 13.3270 0.89 4.82 Argentina peso* 6.0800 0.33 -22.20 Chile peso 489.7000 0.82 6.04 Colombia peso 1,777.9000 0.56 9.03 Peru sol 2.6240 0.19 2.78 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages