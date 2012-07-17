* Markets speculate Bernanke could hint at QE3
* Two-day Bernanke testimony to leave Latam FX on the edge
* Brazilian real, Mexican peso flat, Chilean peso up 0.5 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Latin American
currencies posted slight gains but trading volumes were thin
ahead of congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at additional stimulus
measures that often boost dollar flows into emerging markets.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
hovered slightly above Monday's close as investors avoided
taking any major positions before Bernanke's two days of
testimony. The first on Tuesday will begin at 1400 GMT.
The Chilean peso gained half a percentage point,
supported by early gains in the price of copper, the country's
main export.
The Fed chairman is expected to be pressed on whether the
central bank is close to launching a third round of its
bond-buying program, also known as QE3.
Speculation that the Fed could signal that QE3 is on the way
grew on Monday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in
retail sales for June. But many analysts say Bernanke is
unlikely to deviate much from the minutes of the bank's latest
monetary policy meeting, which indicated that bolder stimulus
measures were not imminent.
"We think Bernanke is likely to reiterate that the Fed is
ready to act if needed, but to fall short of providing guidance
for immediate support," Barclays analysts wrote in a research
note.
"This is likely to be U.S. dollar-positive, given that
recent weaker-than-expected U.S. data have prompted market
participants to price a higher chance of QE3."
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1330 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0355 0.02 -8.20
Mexico peso 13.2110 0.06 5.74
Argentina peso* 6.2800 -1.75 -24.68
Chile peso 487.8000 0.55 6.46
Colombia peso 1,775.0000 0.26 9.20
Peru sol 2.6210 0.08 2.90
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages