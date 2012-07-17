* Bernanke keeps vague tone on possibility of QE3
* Gains on Wall St boost appetite for Latam currencies
* Brazilian real gains 0.5 pct, Mexican peso up 0.4 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Latin American
currencies rose in synch with U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, but
investors remained cautious after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke refrained from hinting at fresh stimulus measures that
could boost the flow of dollars to emerging economies.
The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real
initially inched lower as Bernanke repeated that Fed
policymakers are ready to act if the economy deteriorates
further, but didn't signal any immediate action.
Gains on Wall Street encouraged some investors to buy Latin
American currencies later in the session, driving both
currencies nearly half a percentage point higher.
The real last traded at 2.0245 per dollar, back to the
center of a narrow range of 2.00-2.05 per dollar it has been
trading for the past two weeks, under the threat of central bank
intervention.
"Our market is increasingly less volatile as it knows the
central bank will intervene (to strengthen the currency) around
2.10 reais per dollar, and that the government doesn't want a
real weaker than 2 per dollar," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a
trader with Daycoval bank in Sao Paulo.
The Mexican peso traded at 13.1705, its strongest level
since the beginning of May, while the Chilean peso
ended with gains of 0.14 percent at 489.80 per greenback, its
strongest in two months.
Investors will likely remain on edge, however, as they watch
the second part of Bernanke's congressional testimony on
Wednesday. In the first leg of his testimony, the Fed chief
underscored his concerns over the weakness of the U.S. economy,
which was interpreted by some investors as keeping the door open
to further stimulus measures later this year.
Those who were expecting that the recent deterioration of
the U.S. economy would warrant imminent action from the Fed were
frustrated, however.
"The truth is that Bernanke's words were disappointing. He
made it clear the Fed will not take any action for now," said
Mario Battistel, manager at the currency desk of Fair brokerage
in Sao Paulo.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1910 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0260 0.49 -7.77
Mexico peso 13.1705 0.37 6.07
Argentina peso* 6.5500 -3.66 -27.79
Chile peso 489.8000 0.14 6.02
Colombia peso 1,780.7000 -0.06 8.85
Peru sol 2.6200 0.04 2.94
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages