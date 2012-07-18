By Rachel Uranga and Walter Brandimarte
MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazil's
real t raded flat as investors m oved to the sidelines ahead of
ce ntral bank minutes t hat c ould back expectations of further
interest rate cuts, while the Mexican peso los t steam af ter a
three-day rally.
The Brazilian real traded 0.03 percent off
a head of the T hursday release of minutes of the central bank's
latest monetary policy meeting. In vestors are looking fo r more
clarity on interest-rate strategy this year.
The Mexican peso lost 0.0 7 percent . The currency had
rallied early in the session after comments from Federal Reserve
Chairman Be n Bernanke, w ho re peated in congressional testimony
Tue sday and Wed nesday the bank could take additional action if
it f inds job creation lag ging too much.
"Bernanke offered a repeat statement as to the Fed's
willingness to act if faced with a greater economic slowdown,
but refrained specifically from offering any additional signs of
quantitative easing," said Enrique Alvarez, head of strategy of
IDEAglobal in New York.
But the currency lost momentum near the close, as investors
focused on the glum global outlook.
REAL STUCK IN NARROW RANGE
The Brazilian real was flat as investors had little
incentive to take the currency out of the narrow range it has
traded in for the past two weeks under the threat of central
bank intervention.
"The currency market is stuck within this range of 2.00-2.10
and investors have no reason to trade here, as you can't make
any money like that," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at
BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
In the past few weeks, the Brazilian central bank has
intervened heavily whenever the real weakens to near 2.1 per
dollar. On the other hand, it has also said that a currency
stronger than 2 per greenback would hurt exporters.
Uncertainty on whether the Brazilian central bank would
resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency to
support the economy this year has also kept investors cautious.
Brazil last week cut its base Selic rate to an all-time low
of 8 percent, and minutes of the bank's latest meeting are
expected to shed light on how much lower rates may go this year.
PESO RALLY
Mexico's peso has strengthened about 8 percent since June
with investors increasingly optimistic about t he growth outlook
of La tin America's second largest economy.
"We are in an upward tendency," said Jose Curiel, a trader
at Intercam in Mexico City. " If we break through 13.10, a key
su p port level, we could easily go to 13 per dollar an important
psychological level."
Earlier in the week, the International Monetary Fund
projected Mexico would grow about 3.9 percent in 2012 compared
to 2. 7 percent for Br azil, Latin America's la r gest economy. The
IMF also saw a slowdown in China, a top trading partner of
Brazil.
Analyst say Mexico's upbeat economic outlook in the context
of slow global growth could further support the peso which
rallied in the run-up to July 1 presidential elections on hope
the new president will pass reforms that will further bolster
growth.
"This is helping benefit all Mexican assets," said Ramon
Cordova, a trader at Banco BASE in Monterrey.
Yields on Mexican 10-year bond hit a record low
during the last session at 4.99 percent.
Mexico's finance ministry said on Wednesday it logged the
biggest b ond s ale yet b y a s yndicate of banks since it began the
practice in July 2010.
The ministry sold 30 billion Mexican pesos ($2.29 billion)
in five-year bonds.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2243 GMT:
Currencies daily % year-to
change date %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0209 -0.03 -7.61
Mexico peso 13.1647 -0.07 6.11
Argentina peso* 6.7000 -1.49 -29.40
Chile peso 487.6000 0.45 6.50
Peru sol 2.6210 -0.04 2.90
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages