By Walter Brandimarte and Danielle Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Brazilian interest rate
futures declined on Thursday after minutes of the central bank's
latest monetary policy meeting left the door open to further
cuts in Brazil's base interest rate, the Selic.
Brazil's domestic yield curve shows investors have largely
priced in at least one more 50-basis-points cut in August in the
Selic, which currently stands at an all-time low of 8 percent.
But markets remain split about the possibility of another small
cut in October.
In its minutes, the central bank repeated that
lower-than-expected global economic growth will continue to have
a disinflationary impact on Brazil, leading analysts to conclude
that policymakers will seize the opportunity to further reduce
the country's historically high interest rates.
"The external scenario still brings a lot of uncertainty and
the central bank can't miss this opportunity to cut the Selic,"
said Paulo Nepomuceno, a fixed-income strategist at Coinvalores
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
But the minutes also brought some hawkish twists. The
central bank anticipated domestic economic activity will gather
speed in the second half of the year and saw a lower probability
of "extreme events" in international financial markets.
"I believe the central bank is closer to stopping cutting
rates than it was before," said Luiz Otavio de Souza Leal, chief
economist at Banco ABC Brasil. "What's noteworthy is that the
central bank expects a more robust recovery in the second half
of the year."
Interest rate contracts maturing in January 2013
declined 6 basis points to 7.39 percent while contracts due
January 2014 fell 6 basis points to 7.70 percent.
Rates had risen this week on expectations the central bank
would add some hawkish remarks to the minutes and on recent
price indexes that showed inflation starting to accelerate.