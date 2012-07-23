* Mexican peso slump triggers central bank auction * JP Morgan recommends selling Chilean peso * Mexico peso off 1.4 pct; Brazil real falls 0.9 percent By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce MEXICO CITY, July 23 Latin American currencies weakened sharply on Monday as growing fears that Spain could lose access to credit markets stoked risk aversion, pushing the Mexican peso to its weakest level this month. The slump in the Mexican peso, the most traded Latin American currency, caused Mexico's central bank to hold a dollar auction. The central bank sells dollars to support the peso when it falls below 2 percent of its value from the previous session's fix price, a mid-day reference. "We are in an extremely uncertain time where economic data sends us tumbling and the risk of Spain remains and is big," said Enrique Alvarez, an economist at IDEAGlobal in New York. Fears Madrid would be forced into an EU bailout spread after reports that the Spanish region of Murcia was on track to become the second in the country to seek financial assistance from the central government. Half a dozen regional governments in the country were ready to do the same, according to Spanish media. The Brazilian real slipped 0.86 percent on worries a Spanish bailout would further stretch the euro zone's finances as other heavily indebted European countries were struggling with their finances. "Greece still isn't out of the picture and we know that that is going to end without them paying up, and I don't think there's a solution there," Alvarez added. The Chilean peso lost 0.65 percent on a fall in the price of copper, Chile's main export, and following JP Morgan's recommendation to sell the currency. As investors' aversion to risk grew, the Mexican peso weakened to 13.5620 per U.S. dollar, sharply above its 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages. The peso had strengthened more than 6 percent since the beginning of June, bolstered by hopes that the election of a new president would usher in a string of structural reforms to boost the country's economy. But the currency, particularly sensitive to global risk appetite, could loose steam if the situation deteriorates in Europe. "We could see another month of bad sentiment and go back to 14, but it's tough to predict," said Italo Lombardi, a Latin American economist at Standard Chartered in New York. The Brazilian real weakened to 2.0405 per dollar, a level not seen since July 16. The Chilean peso fell to 492.20 per dollar in its second consecutive session of losses, after closing at a more than two-month high of 485.40 on Thursday. The recent gains led JP Morgan to recommend investors to sell the currency, targeting a price of 500 per dollar. "The outperformance of the Chilean economy seems largely priced in the peso," JP Morgan analyst Carlos Carranza wrote in a note to clients. He said the bank has recently cut its forecast for copper prices, which should limit the upside for the Chilean peso. Latin American FX prices at 2017 GMT: Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0405 -0.86 -8.41 Mexico peso 13.5620 -1.45 3.00 Argentina peso* 6.3700 1.26 -25.75 Chile peso 492.2000 -0.65 5.51 Peru sol 2.6320 0.27 2.47 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages