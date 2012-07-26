* ECB to do "whatever it takes" to preserve euro-Draghi
* Mexico exchange rate doesn't reflect fundamentals-Carstens
* Brazil real firms 0.7 pct, Mexico peso up 1.3 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Latin American currencies
rallied on Thursday as remarks by the ECB chief Mario Draghi
fueled bets that policymakers were ready to deploy more stimulus
measures that often translate into foreign currency inflows to
emerging markets.
Currencies advanced for a second-straight session with
Brazil's real up 0.7 percent against the dollar and the
Mexican peso firming 1.3 percent. The Chilean peso also
jumped 1.1 percent.
"It's providing some relief, or underscoring the policy
backing that people are looking for," said Alejandro Cuadrado,
head of Latin American FX strategy at BBVA in New York. "It's
not a final solution and the risk is certainly still out there."
Draghi said the European Central Bank was ready to do
"whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, encouraging investors
who were already betting on an imminent action by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Mexico's peso, one of the world's most liquid currencies, is
strongly correlated with global risk appetite and has seen sharp
swings in its value over the last couple of months.
Worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth
have been weighing on Latin American currencies, with the
Mexican peso hitting a three-year low at the start of June. The
currency has bounced back
But Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on
Thursday the peso's level does not reflect the country's solid
fundamentals he said the currency has room to appreciate.
Despite the volatility, investors have continued to buy
Mexican peso-denominated debt, pushing holdings of 3-year to
30-year notes to a record 835 billion Mexican pesos ($62
billion).
Mexican growth is expected to hit 3.7 percent this year,
according to a Reuters poll, above the 2 percent seen in Brazil,
where the economy is flagging and the central bank has slashed
interest rates to a record low.
"In countries like Mexico and, to some extent, some of the
other Latin American countries we have continued to see inflows
and Brazil is the one country where we have seen outflows in
terms of investor outflows, portfolio outflows," Cuadrado added.
"Even with high volatility and the weaker behavior of the
Mexican peso, we haven't seen that."
The real has been stuck within a narrow range between 2 and
2.05 per dollar since early July. Foreign investors have been
spooked from Brazil's market due to shifting intervention
policies.
Latin American currencies at 2059 GMT
Currencies daily % yearly %
Latest change change
Brazil real 2.0219 0.71 -7.54
Mexico peso 13.4100 1.27 4.17
Argentina peso* 6.3800 1.10 -25.86
Chile peso 485.7000 1.19 6.92
Peru sol 2.6240 0.50 2.78
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
Latin American FX prices at GMT: