* Uncertainty over ECB, Fed action saps risk appetite
* Brazil central bank not expected to roll over swap
contracts
* Brazil real weakens 0.73 pct; Mexico peso OFF 0.21 pct
By Natalia Cacioli and Jean Luis Arce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American
currencies snapped three days of gains on Monday as investor
caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank later in the week fueled demand for
the safe-haven dollar.
Currencies in the region strengthened late last week after
ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes
within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.
Investors are now awaiting what action the ECB will take
when it meets on Thursday, while also looking for signals of
more policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its
two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.73 percent to
2.0378 per dollar, and the Mexican peso lost 0.21 percent
at 13.2700 per greenback.
"Markets are basically waiting to see what the central banks
announce, particularly the European Central Bank on Thursday,"
said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.
"If there is disappointment with the ECB, there will be will
see renewed pressure on the (Mexican) peso.
Market players expect the ECB to re-start its dormant
bond-buying program to help ease bond yields in Spain and Italy,
according to a Reuters poll.
But investors were split on whether the bank would offer
cheap loans, a measure that could increase foreign inflows into
riskier assets and spur a rally.
Camarena said if the ECB offers enough stimulus, the peso
could strengthen to as much as 13.15 per dollar.
In Brazil, the real was further pressured by investor
expectations that Brazil's central bank will not roll over swap
contracts expiring on Wednesday.
"It's very possible that the central bank will not carry out
this rollover because we are closer to 2 reais than 2.10 reais
(per dollar)," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with
WestLB Brasil in Sao Paulo. "If it goes forward with the auction
and central banks abroad issue stimulus, the dollar could break
2 reais, and the government has already shown that it doesn't
want that."
The real has been stuck in a narrow range between 2.0 and
2.05 reais in the past several weeks, in what traders call an
informal trading band imposed by the central bank.
The Chilean peso was 0.19 percent stronger, on the
other hand, at 482.60 per dollar.
Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT
Currencies daily % year-to-d
Latest change te %
change
Brazil real 2.0378 -0.74 -8.39
Mexico peso 13.2700 -0.28 5.27
Argentina peso* 6.3400 1.74 -25.39
Chile peso 482.6000 0.19 7.60
Peru sol 2.6280 -0.15 2.63
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages