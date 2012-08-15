* Muted U.S. inflation supports possible additional stimulus
* U.S. industrial production suggests economic pick-up
* Markets skeptical about Brazil infrastructure measures
* Brazilian real, Mexican peso each gain about 0.2 pct
By Anna Irrera
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Latin American currencies
were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a mixed
bag of data from the United States that did little to move the
needle on the economic outlook.
The U.S. government reported consumer inflation was muted in
July, giving the Federal Reserve space for a third round of
quantitative easing to revive the country's sluggish economy.
Monetary stimulus from the United States generally boosts
inflows of dollars into higher-yielding emerging countries.
A second report, however, showed that U.S. industrial
production increased 0.6 percent in July from the previous
month, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity that would
lessen the likelihood of QE3.
"Markets are stagnant with low trading volumes. Economic
expectations remain the same," said Italo dos Santos, a currency
specialist at Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real rose modestly, up 0.18
percent at 2.0025 per U.S. dollar. Investors remained skeptical
about the long-term effects of a series of government measures
announced on Wednesday to attract up to 133 billion reais ($66
billion) in private investments for infrastructure.
The measures, which include a plan to double the capacity of
Brazil's highways, are an attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to
lower the costs for business in the country. If successful, they
could jump-start the Brazilian economy, which has come to a near
halt in the past year, weighing on the real.
Yet investors remained unconvinced that the measures could
have significant short-term effects.
"Any impact will be felt over a period of years rather than
months. We remain of the view that growth in the near-term is
likely to disappoint," research firm Capital Economics said in a
report.
The Chilean peso dipped 0.1 percent in a fourth day
of losses as the price of copper continued to decline. Copper,
which lost 0.2 percent, is Chile's main export.
The Mexican peso gained 0.24 percent to 13.1506 per
dollar, after two days of losses.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1653 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0225 0.18 -7.61
Mexico peso 13.1506 0.24 6.23
Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80
Chile peso 482.3000 -0.12 7.67
Colombia peso 1,820.5500 -0.94 6.47
Peru sol 2.6150 0.00 3.14
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages