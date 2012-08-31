* Bernanke repeats Fed to act as needed
* Some investors bet on Fed stimulus as early as in
September
* Brazil investors await central bank decision on swap
rollover
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 31 The Brazilian real and
the Mexican peso gained about 1 percent on Friday as investors
interpreted remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke as leaving the door open to a third round of monetary
stimulus.
Most Latin American currencies initially trimmed gains as
signs of imminent Fed action were not immediately apparent.
After more careful consideration, however, many investors found
that the case for additional stimulus remains strong. Some
expect the bank to act as early as September.
Bernanke said in a speech that the Fed "will provide
additional policy accommodation as needed to promote a stronger
economic recovery" and that the U.S. jobs market has been too
slow to recover. The comments echoed those seen in the minutes
of the Fed's last monetary policy meeting.
"Bernanke's speech (initially) disappointed the market a bit
because it came in line with what they have been saying before,
that the Fed would do what was necessary when needed," said Joao
Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil.
"Markets fell when the speech ended, but soon after hope was
reignited that the Fed would come back in September with another
round of monetary stimulus," he added.
The Mexican peso gained nearly 1 percent to 13.2299
per dollar, after erasing all of its gains earlier. The Chilean
peso was 0.2 percent stronger.
The Brazilian real rose as much as 1 percent
to 2.0285 per greenback. It was able to keep its gains since the
beginning of the session as investors expect the central bank to
not roll over some $4.5 billion in currency swaps that were
originally sold to support the currency.
The central bank has until the end of the session to roll
over those contracts, which expire on Monday. Most analysts
expect the bank will allow them to expire, effectively reducing
dollar liquidity in the futures market.
Brazilian policymakers have kept the real in a narrow range
of 2.0 to 2.1 per dollar for two months, intervening whenever it
nears either edge of that range to ensure a level that does not
hurt exports or stoke inflation.
Latin American FX prices at 1520 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0285 0.88 -7.89
Mexico peso 13.2299 0.98 5.59
Argentina peso* 6.3500 0.31 -25.51
Chile peso 480.0000 0.23 8.19
Colombia peso 1,826.0000 0.18 6.15
Peru sol 2.6100 0.00 3.33
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages