* Brazil industrial production rises above forecasts in July
* Investors await ECB meeting on Thursday for stimulus signs
By Danielle Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazil's interest rate
futures rose on Tuesday after official data showed the country's
industrial production grew above expectations, suggesting the
central bank may be able to cut short its monetary easing cycle.
Uncertainty about additional monetary stimulus by central
banks elsewhere left investors on the edge, though. The Mexican
peso gained 0.3 percent while the Brazilian real
weakened 0.4 percent as investors awaited the
outcome of a key ECB meeting on Thursday.
In Brazil, interest rate futures maturing in January 2014
rose 4 basis points to 7.79 percent after data showed
industrial production grew 0.3 percent in July from the previous
month, in a sign that sweeping government stimulus measures are
beginning to bear fruit.
Economists had expected zero growth in July from June,
according to the median forecast a Reuters poll.
The data, albeit positive, was still not enough to ensure
the central bank will not cut interest rates again in October,
said Paulo Nepomuceno, a fixed-income strategist with
Coinvalores brokerage in Sao Paulo.
"The contracts are rising on the back of slightly better
industrial production numbers. The revised data was also
positive, and that supported market sentiment," Nepomuceno said.
"But the numbers were not extraordinary, considering that
tax breaks to automakers helped a lot. It doesn't mean
industrial production is improving as a whole."
Expectations that the European Central Bank would give
details of a program to help indebted euro zone members grew on
Monday after ECB president Mario Draghi said that purchases of
short-term sovereign bonds by the bank would not breach European
Union rules.
Still, investors remain cautious, hoping to see signs that
key euro zone members will find common ground to implement the
stimulus measures.
Latin American FX prices at 1410 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0395 -0.42 -8.38
Mexico peso 13.1810 0.29 5.98
Argentina peso* 6.3200 0.32 -25.16
Chile peso 480.7000 -0.15 8.03
Colombia peso 1,824.9000 -0.05 6.22
Peru sol 2.6060 0.04 3.49
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages