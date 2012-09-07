* Weaker-than-expected U.S jobs data raises QE3 hopes
* Mexico central bank leaves rates unchanged
* Mexican peso gains 0.59 pct, Chilean peso up 0.19 pct
By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Sept 7 The Mexican peso rose on
Friday as below-forecast jobs data from the United States drove
investors toward emerging markets and further raised the
prospect of the Federal Reserve pumping additional money into
the sluggish American economy.
A public holiday in Brazil shuttered the week's trading in
the real a day early.
The Mexican peso rose 0.59 percent to 12.9932 per
U.S. dollar after trading as low as 12.9413.
U.S government data on Friday showed non-farm payrolls rose
by a weaker-than-expected 96,000 jobs in August, setting the
stage for a third round of quantitative easing (QE) when Fed
policymakers meet next week.
In the Fed's two previous QE rounds, it pumped about $2.3
trillion into the economy to buy bonds, with the aim of lowering
long-term interest rates. That encouraged more investors to look
for higher interest rate returns elsewhere, including in
emerging markets such as Mexico.
"The market now expects that the chances of the Fed coming
out and throwing money at the economy, of printing more money,
has improved, so the price of the dollar has fallen leading
other currencies to appreciate," said Ezequiel Aguirre, a Latin
American strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in New
York.
And while annual inflation in Mexico reached a more than
two-year peak on the back of high food prices, the central bank
decided on Friday to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.5
percent, contrasting with the approach of regional peers
Colombia and Brazil, which have slashed rates to record lows.
.
The Mexican central bank aims for annual inflation of 3
percent, plus or minus 1 percentage point.
"With inflation well above target and core steadily going
up, I think there'll be resistance from some members of the
board to consider a cut at this point," said Rafael de la
Fuente, an economist at UBS.
"And a hike (in interest rates) I don't think is warranted
given that most of the price pressures are supply shock driven."
The Chilean peso jumped 0.19 percent to 475 per
dollar, despite news that Chile's yawning trade deficit
has grown to its largest levels - $843 million -
since October 2008.
Latin American FX prices at 1417 GMT:
Currencies daily % year-to-d
Latest change te %
change
Brazil real 2.0280 0.15 -7.86
Mexico peso 12.9932 0.59 7.51
Argentina peso* 6.3000 0.63 -24.92
Chile peso 475.0000 0.19 9.33
Peru sol 2.6070 0.04 3.45
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages