* Brazil central bank intervenes to stem currency losses * Brazil rate futures drop on Rousseff's inflation comments * Brazil real gains 0.3 pct, Mexico peso up 0.1 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 The Brazilian real rose on Wednesday after the central bank intervened in the market to stem currency losses, while interest-rate futures dropped following comments by President Dilma Rousseff on inflation. Other Latin American currencies started the day with losses as investors remained worried that the solution to Cyprus' banking crisis, which included heavy losses for large depositors, could be used as a template to resolve banking problems in other troubled euro-zone economies. Later in the day, however, the currencies of Mexico and Colombia rebounded in thin trading as many traders took off for the Easter holidays. The Mexican peso rose 0.1 percent to 12.3450 per dollar while the Colombian peso gained 0.3 percent to 1,825.00 per greenback. The Brazilian real ended 0.35 percent stronger at 2.0090 per dollar after the central bank sold all of the 20,000 contracts of traditional currency swaps, which are derivatives contracts designed to strengthen the real. Investors had been on the lookout for a possible central bank intervention since last Thursday, when the real weakened past the level of 2 per dollar - considered a boundary of an informal trading range imposed by the central bank. On Tuesday, the real had closed at two-month low of 2.0160 per dollar. Many analysts believe Brazilian policymakers want the currency to remain within a range of 1.95-2.0 reais per dollar, slightly stronger than it was at the end of 2012, to avoid inflation pass-through. "On one hand, the government is trying to curb inflation, but at the same time, it is worried about local industry," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo, referring to the impact of the exchange rate on exports. "Maybe they found a comfortable level between 1.95 and 2.0 reais," he added. BRAZIL RATES Brazilian interest-rate futures fell sharply on the BM&FBovespa exchange after President Dilma Rousseff said she will not support policies that attempt to curb inflation by slowing down the economy. Investors interpreted her remarks as a sign that policymakers were in no rush to hike the benchmark Selic rate, currently at an all-time low of 7.25 percent. After interest rates fell, Rousseff said her comments were misinterpreted, and that fighting inflation is a "value in itself" in her government. Despite that, interest-rate futures closed lower. Contracts maturing in January 2014 dropped 5 basis points to 7.74 percent. "The most important thing was the president's remark. It was the same as saying that interest rates will not go up," said Waldir Kiel, an economist with H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. Latin American FX prices at 2200 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0090 0.35 1.54 Mexico peso 12.3450 0.08 4.21 Chile peso 472.2000 -0.02 1.38 Colombia peso 1825.0000 0.33 -3.23 Peru sol 2.5910 -0.19 -1.54 Argentina peso 5.1200 0.00 -4.05 Argentina peso 8.3800 -0.95 -19.09