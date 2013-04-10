* Brazil March inflation eases pressure for imminent Selic hike * Brazil real, Mexico peso gain on expected dollar inflows * Chile peso drops as finmin, c.bank to discuss FX strength By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazilian interest-rate futures fell on Wednesday after easing inflation data suggested the central bank may be able to put off a cycle of monetary policy tightening, while the currencies of Brazil and Mexico rose on expected dollar inflows. In Chile, however, the peso fell after Finance Minister Felipe Larrain fueled speculation of an imminent government intervention to stem currency gains. Discussion about the timing of an expected interest-rate hike in Brazil heated up after a report showed March consumer inflation came in slightly lower than expected by economists, even though it pierced a government target ceiling. The data eased pressure on the central bank to lift the benchmark Selic rate off its all-time low of 7.25 percent next week, driving interest-rate futures lower. Contracts maturing in January 2014, one of the most traded, dropped 3 basis points to 7.85 percent, while those expiring in January 2017 fell 6 basis points to 9.08 percent. Still, the domestic yield curve continued to price in the beginning of a monetary policy tightening cycle in May, with an initial rate rise of at least 25 basis points. "The result was very favorable. It's a relief for the government, it lowers the expectation for a rate hike and will calm things down, so to speak, for the next few days," said Jose Franciso Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator in Sao Paulo. "Interest-rate futures are falling and the drop in the short end of the curve indicates that the chances of a rate hike in April have declined," he added. DOLLAR INFLOWS Expectations that global monetary stimulus will continue to provide a steady flow of dollars seeking higher yields in emerging markets supported Latin American currencies in general. The Mexican peso rose to as high as 12.0963 per dollar according to Reuters data, its strongest level in 20 months, as investors saw the central bank unlikely to intervene to curb currency gains. Rising Mexican inflation, on the other hand, made it more difficult for the government to ease monetary policy - a move that could reduce the appeal of the peso to foreign investors. In Brazil, the real gained 0.4 percent even as lower-than-expected inflation reduced bets on an imminent hike of the benchmark Selic rate. Even if the central bank decides not to tighten its monetary policy next week, investors still expect the Selic to rise in May, which would increase the appeal of real-denominated assets at a moment when Japan embarks on an unprecedented stimulus program. Analysts also said a number of domestic factors were supporting the real, including expected dollar inflows from agricultural exports and foreign bond sales by Brazilian companies. "We should have inflows both from the trade balance and the financial account. And we have some relief abroad as well," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic consultant with Tokyo-Mitsubishi bank in Sao Paulo. On the opposite direction, the Chilean peso weakened after Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said he will meet with the president of the central bank in coming days to discuss the strength of the currency. The peso, which in the past few days has been trading near levels that prompted the central bank to launch a dollar-purchasing program in early 2011, dropped 0.2 percent. Latin American FX prices at 1510 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9755 0.43 3.26 Mexico peso 12.1042 0.42 6.28 Chile peso 468.1000 -0.26 2.26 Colombia peso 1821.6000 -0.30 -3.05 Peru sol 2.5750 0.08 -0.93 Argentina peso 5.1375 0.00 -4.38 Argentina peso 8.3500 0.24 -18.80