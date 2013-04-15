* Brazil markets price in 50 bps Selic hike this week * Chinese economy grows less than expected in 1st quarter * Mexico peso on track for biggest 1-day loss in 8 months * Brazil real weakens 1.5 pct to near 2 per dollar By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazil's interest rate futures jumped on Monday on bets that policymakers will aggressively raise borrowing costs later this week, while Latin American currencies weakened on disappointing Chinese economic data. Shorter-dated interest rate contracts rose sharply, causing Brazil's yield curve to flatten, as investors bet the central bank will raise its benchmark Selic rate off an all-time low of 7.25 percent on Wednesday, starting with a more aggressive 50 basis points hike. Expectations that Brazil would bring forward the beginning of an expected monetary tightening cycle have been growing in recent weeks as economic data showed inflation, which recently pierced the ceiling of a government target, was eating into consumer demand. Hawkish comments by top Brazilian policymakers on Friday - especially by central bank chief Alexandre Tombini, who said he was "carefully" monitoring all indicators to decide on a possible rate hike - consolidated bets that the Selic would go higher in April rather than May. "The change in language signals an imminent hike, and the decision to add the word 'carefully' is not a coincidence, in our view," Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists David Beker, Claudio Irigoyen and Ezequiel Aguirre wrote in a research note. "The Brazilian central bank wanted to send a message to the market by using a similar script to the one used in the tightening cycle in 2010," they added. The economists noted that, back then, the Selic was raised immediately after the central bank used that word. While the interest rate futures showed bets of an imminent Selic rise consolidating on Friday, expectations of a more aggressive and shorter tightening cycle increased on Monday. "The market is increasingly anticipating a 50-basis-point hike, as well as a shorter cycle" for monetary policy tightening, said Newton Rosa, chief economist with Sul America Investimentos in Sao Paulo. CHINA DISAPPOINTS Latin American currencies weakened after China reported that its annual growth rate slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter, weaker than the 8 percent estimated by economists. The data raised concerns about the world economy, weighing on commodities prices and currencies of commodity-exporting countries. "Broader risk sentiment was hit by weaker-than-expected China data," Barclays' strategists Michael Gavin and Raghav Subbarao wrote in a research note. "The broad kick-off sentiment has supported the dollar, which has recovered some of its losses from last week." Regional currencies added to losses after news of an explosion at the Boston Marathon drove some investors to the perceived safety of U.S. Treasuries. The Brazilian real lost 1.4 percent to 1.9950 per dollar, also pressured by news that regulators suspended for 30 days the initial public offering of BB Seguridade, an insurance unit of Banco do Brasil. The decision hurt the prospects for dollar inflows from foreign investors who could take part in the deal, traders said. Mexico's peso shed more than 1.5 percent to trade as weak as 12.2662 per dollar, heading to its biggest one-day percentage loss in more than eight months. The peso was weakening for a second session in a row, pulling back after firming to a 20-month high. Latin American FX prices at 2010 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9960 -1.41 2.20 Mexico peso 12.2662 -1.52 4.88 Chile peso 472.0000 -0.42 1.42 Colombia peso 1833.9300 -0.39 -3.70 Peru sol 2.5900 -0.12 -1.51 Argentina peso 5.1500 0.00 -4.61 Argentina peso 8.4000 0.36 -19.29