* Drop in US consumer prices makes room for Fed stimulus
* Brazil short-term rates rise on Rousseff's inflation
comment
* Mexico peso jumps 1 pct, Brazil real edges higher 0.2 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 Latin American
currencies rose on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp Monday
sell-off, as a drop in U.S. consumer prices for March supported
bets that the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus
rolling.
The Mexican peso jumped over 1 percent as the data
allayed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon suspend
is bond-buying program, removing a major source of global
liquidity that often translates into dollar inflows to emerging
economies.
The U.S. inflation report followed data that showed the
Chinese economy unexpectedly slowed down in the first quarter,
causing commodities and risk assets to sell off.
"We had the opposite move yesterday, of sharp dollar
appreciation on the back of the Chinese data. But now, for lack
of other news, the market is focusing on the U.S. data," said
Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic consultant with Tokio-Mitsubishi
bank in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real rose a more modest 0.1
percent, while the Chilean peso was little changed at
471.90 per dollar.
BRAZIL POISED TO RAISE RATES
Short-dated contracts in Brazil's interest rate future
market erased early losses and edged higher as remarks by
President Dilma Rousseff added to bets that the central bank
will tighten monetary policy on Wednesday.
In a speech in Belo Horizonte, a day before the central bank
is set to decide the future of its benchmark Selic rate,
Rousseff said her government is ready to "systematically fight
inflation" but that the country will not return to the high
rates of the past.
Interest rate futures had opened lower on Tuesday,
correcting from sharp gains in the past few sessions, as data
showed inflation by the IGP-10 index slowed down to 0.18 percent
in April, following a 0.22 percent print in March.
But short-term contracts erased most of their losses after
Rousseff's remarks.
"Right after Dilma's speech, rates went up but gains are
fading now," said Jankiel Santos, an economist with Espirito
Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
"An interest rate hike is already priced in. Everybody
expects the Selic to start going up tomorrow," he added.
While Santos and other economists bet that the central bank
will kick off its monetary tightening cycle with a 25 basis
points in the Selic, Brazil's domestic yield curve prices in a
more aggressive move, of 50 basis points on Wednesday.
Contracts maturing in July 2013, which had fallen
to as low as 7.58 percent earlier, climbed 1 basis point to 7.61
percent. Those expiring in January 2014 trimmed losses
and traded at 8.21 percent, unchanged from Monday's close.
Brazil's Selic rate currently stands at an all-time low of
7.25 percent even as consumer inflation hit 6.59 percent in the
12-month period through March, piercing the ceiling of a
government target range.
Latin American FX prices at 1825 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 1.9932 0.14 2.35
Mexico peso 12.1401 1.13 5.96
Chile peso 471.9000 0.02 1.44
Colombia peso 1833.4000 0.03 -3.68
Peru sol 2.5870 0.12 -1.39
Argentina peso 5.1525 0.00 -4.66
Argentina peso 8.4800 -0.71 -20.05