* Downward revision in IMF forecasts fuel global growth
concerns
* Investors on watch for Brazil's key rate decision later on
the day
* Mexico peso drops 0.9 pct, Brazil real falls 0.7 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Latin American
currencies weakened on Wednesday as concerns about global
economic growth sparked a selloff in risk assets such as stocks
and commodities.
Regional currencies were hit by an increase in risk aversion
that drove investors to the perceived safety of the dollar and
by a sharp decline in commodities prices, which worsened the
outlook for Latin America's exports.
Mexico's peso, the best-performing Latin American
currency in the year to date, lead losses in the region with a
0.9 percent drop.
The peso has pulled back about 2 percent from a 20-month
high it hit last week, but still kept gains of nearly 5 percent
since the beginning of 2013.
The Brazilian real lost 0.6 percent, returning
to the level of 2 units per dollar, even as investors expect the
central bank to kick off a monetary tightening cycle later on
Wednesday, potentially bolstering the allure of the currency.
"The real is now reacting to the external scenario, but
investors are trading with their eyes peeled for events in
Brazil and abroad," said Jose Carlos Amado, a currency trader at
Renascenca brokerage in Sao Paulo.
While investors in Brazil's interest-rate futures market priced in a 50 basis points increase in Brazil's
benchmark Selic rate, many analysts bet the central bank will be
less aggressive, with a hike of only 25 basis points this time.
Brazil's Selic rate currently stands at an all-time low of
7.25 percent even as consumer inflation hit 6.59 percent in the
12-month period through March, piercing the ceiling of a
government target range.
In Chile, the peso dropped 0.59 percent to a
three-month low of 474.70 per dollar, as prices of copper, the
country's main export product, fell more than 3 percent.
The decline in the metal's price followed a downward
revision of global economic growth projections by the
International Monetary Fund.
Latin American FX prices at 1742 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0034 -0.67 1.83
Mexico peso 12.2410 -0.88 5.09
Chile peso 474.7000 -0.59 0.84
Colombia peso 1848.3500 -0.81 -4.46
Peru sol 2.5930 -0.23 -1.62
Argentina peso 5.1550 0.00 -4.70
Argentina peso 8.6700 -1.73 -21.80