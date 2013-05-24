Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 Latin American currencies fell on Friday as strong U.S. manufacturing data added to fears of a possible tapering of U.S. stimulus, which provide a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon reduce or even shut down its bond-buying program increased after a report showed orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in April. Fears that investors' appetite for risk assets could falter once the Fed cuts back on stimulus have been weighing on emerging market currencies for the past two weeks. * The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent to 2.0484 per dollar. Losses were contained as investors wondered at which level the central bank would act to stop further currency losses that could fuel inflation. * The Mexican peso slid half a percentage point to 12.4570 per dollar. The currency has displayed increased volatility as fears of diminished Fed stimulus are partly offset by signs of improvement in the economy of the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. * The Chilean peso dropped 0.2 percent to 488.20 per greenback one day after hitting a 10-month intraday low of 491.80 per dollar. Latin American FX prices at 1415 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0484 -0.19 -0.41 Mexico peso 12.4570 -0.54 3.27 Chile peso 488.2000 -0.25 -1.95 Colombia peso 1866.8000 -0.04 -5.40 Peru sol 2.6670 -0.11 -4.35 Argentina peso 5.2650 0.00 -6.70 Argentina peso 8.7500 0.57 -22.51
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.