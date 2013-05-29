RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The Brazilian real
slumped to a near six-month low on Wednesday after Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said he saw no need for government
intervention in the exchange rate, while continued fears of a
tapering in U.S. stimulus measures drove the Mexican peso to an
11 week-low.
Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past
two weeks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon cut
back on stimulus measures that have provided a steady source of
dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets.
* The Brazilian real lost 1.9 percent to 2.1126
per dollar, its weakest level since early December, after
Mantega said the government is not worried about a weaker real
as the currency is not a tool to fight inflation.
* The real's slide defied expectations that the central
bank, worried about inflation pass-through, would intervene to
prevent the currency from sliding past 2.1 per greenback.
* The Mexican peso fell as much as 12.7452 per
dollar, its weakest since March 8.
* The cost of dollars in Mexican pesos shot up through its
200-day moving average for the first time since last November.
The break of the key measure could tempt in bargain hunters who
think a recent slump has gone too far, or it could bode for
deeper losses ahead.
* The Colombian peso rose 0.3 percent to 1,892.40
per dollar, in a technical rebound from recent losses.
Latin American FX prices at 2150 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1126 -1.86 -3.44
Mexico peso 12.6460 -0.11 1.73
Chile peso 490.0000 0.29 -2.31
Colombia peso 1892.4000 0.32 -6.68
Peru sol 2.7000 -0.70 -5.52
Argentina peso 5.2750 -0.05 -6.87
Argentina peso 8.8300 0.57 -23.22