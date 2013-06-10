By Alexandra Alper MEXICO CITY, June 10 Latin American currencies slid on Monday as weak data out of China dampened the global growth outlook and investors continued to be concerned about a possible scaling back of U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. Data over the weekend showed that Chinese imports dropped in May and that the annual growth rate of exports was the lowest in almost a year, fueling fears that the country's economic growth will fall further in the second quarter. Investors also remained cautious after Friday's U.S. jobs data showed a modest pick-up in hiring and an increase in the unemployment rate, numbers that failed to provide clear insight into whether the Federal Reserve might begin tapering stimulus. Mexico's peso took some of the heat, falling more than 1 percent before paring losses to trade down 0.67 percent at 12.8565 per dollar. "Mexico ... is leading the Latin America currency universe to the downside," Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal, said. "It has been over-reacting to anything that comes out of the U.S. on the Fed side." The United States is Mexico's largest trading partner and receives some 80 percent of the country's exports. The Brazilian real weakened 0.64 percent to trade at 2.1454, despite two central bank interventions aimed at strengthening the currency. {ID:nE5N0CX00M] The bank sold about $2.12 billion in currency swap contracts on Monday, aimed at boosting the real, which is down nearly 5 percent this year. "I don't see a lot of real (currency) appreciation going forward and the simple reason is that all these mixed messages from the central bank have foreign investors guessing," said Alvarez, who cited Brazil's attractive interest rates and recent decision to remove a tax on foreign investments in local bonds. "Politics ... (is) serving as a very large barrier to entry at this point in time," he said. The Brazilian central bank has come under fire in the past for keeping interest rates low to stimulate the economy despite a spike in prices. Although the bank surprised investors last month with an aggressive 50-basis-point rate increase, economists say inflation will likely remain high as the government bolsters spending to keep the economy afloat. Latin American FX prices at 1815 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1454 -0.64 -4.9 Mexico peso 12.8565 -0.67 0.06 Chile peso 503.600 -0.42 -4.94 0 Colombia peso n/a n/a n/a Peru sol 2.7540 -1.09 -7.37 Argentina peso 5.3050 -0.09 -7.40 Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42