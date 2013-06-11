SAO PAULO, June 11 Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Tuesday as investors continued to price
in the potential winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
bond-buying program.
The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary
stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking
investor concerns that similar steps may be taken in the United
States.
The Fed's program provides a steady source of dollars that
often flow to emerging markets seeking higher returns. An
improving outlook for U.S. economic growth has led some of those
funds back into the United States and created the expectation
for a tighter dollar supply with the end of stimulus.
"With the positive outlook for the U.S. economy, this
outflow of capital from emerging markets is natural," said
Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T Corretora in Sao
Paulo.
The Brazilian real dropped for the third
straight day, though pared early losses to trade about 0.3
percent lower against the U.S. dollar following a central bank
currency swap auction. The real is down about 5 percent against
the dollar this year.
"I'm not sure (the interventions) have much to do with
levels," said José Carlos Amado, said a trader with Renascença
Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Perhaps the bank has identified a
worsening outlook in relation to the future scenario and the
market needs to hedge itself."
The Mexican peso weakened 0.28 percent to 12.95 per
dollar after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in
April fell far short of expectations.
The Chilean peso weakened 0.48 percent to 505.1 per
U.S. dollar after a central bank poll released Tuesday forecast
Chile's key interest rate will be cut by a quarter-percentage
point to 4.75 percent in July.