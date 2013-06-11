SAO PAULO, June 11 Most Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday as investors continued to price in the potential winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program.

The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking investor concerns that similar steps may be taken in the United States.

The Fed's program provides a steady source of dollars that often flow to emerging markets seeking higher returns. An improving outlook for U.S. economic growth has led some of those funds back into the United States and created the expectation for a tighter dollar supply with the end of stimulus.

"With the positive outlook for the U.S. economy, this outflow of capital from emerging markets is natural," said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T Corretora in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian real dropped for the third straight day, though pared early losses to trade about 0.3 percent lower against the U.S. dollar following a central bank currency swap auction. The real is down about 5 percent against the dollar this year.

"I'm not sure (the interventions) have much to do with levels," said José Carlos Amado, said a trader with Renascença Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Perhaps the bank has identified a worsening outlook in relation to the future scenario and the market needs to hedge itself."

The Mexican peso weakened 0.28 percent to 12.95 per dollar after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in April fell far short of expectations.

The Chilean peso weakened 0.48 percent to 505.1 per U.S. dollar after a central bank poll released Tuesday forecast Chile's key interest rate will be cut by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75 percent in July.