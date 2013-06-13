By Natalia Cacioli and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexico's peso rose to its
highest level in nearly 21 months on Thursday after positive
U.S. economic data fueled optimism about global growth, while
the Brazilian real firmed on the government's decision to remove
a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales rose more than
expected in May and first-time applications for unemployment
benefits fell last week, signs of economic resilience in
Mexico's No. 1 trading partner.
Mexico's peso, which has fallen more than 4.5 percent since
early May, firmed 2.50 percent to trade at 12.6199 per dollar on
Thursday, its biggest one-day rise since September 2011, as
investor worries about an imminent cut in U.S. monetary stimulus
turned a corner.
"The market has somehow priced in that the reduction in the
United States liquidity injection could have a smaller effect on
global liquidity," said Ociel Hernandez, chief fixed income and
currency strategist for BBVA Bancomer in Mexico.
The U.S. dollar has been rising around the world on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank will rein in its $85
billion dollar monthly asset-buying scheme over signs the U.S.
economy is improving.
Meanwhile, Brazil's real strengthened 0.97 percent to 2.1325
per dollar, after the government scrapped a tax on
foreign-exchange derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest move
to lift capital controls and bolster the currency.
The currency's rise "is related to the measure yesterday,
but a more intense appreciation movement of the real doesn't
depend solely on that measure," said Jankiel Santos, chief
economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
He added that the real would only gain appreciation momentum
if the international scenario improves.
Brazil has been waging a battle to keep the real from
weakening too much, with the central bank selling billions in
currency swap contracts designed to boost the real, and a recent
decision to remove a tax on foreign investments in local bonds.
Worries about Brazil's deteriorating economy have weighed on
the currency, with Standard & Poor's credit rating agency last
week revising Brazil's sovereign rating outlook from "stable" to
"negative."
Latin American FX prices at 22:49 GMT:
Currencies daily YTD %
% change
change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1325 0.97 -4.34
Mexico peso 12.6199 2.50 1.94
Chile peso 495.000 0.77 -3.29
0
Colombia peso 1892.10 0.31 -6.66
00
Peru sol 2.7300 0.07 -6.56
Argentina peso 5.3250 -0.09 -7.75
Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42