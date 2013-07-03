RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazil's currency sank on
Wednesday to its weakest level in over four years as local
economic concerns weighed, while the Mexican peso tracked Wall
Street higher.
Trading volumes were thin, exacerbating currency moves, as
many U.S. investors left early for the Independence Day holiday
on Thursday.
* Brazil's real dropped 0.8 percent to 2.2678
per dollar, its weakest level since April 2009, as
disappointment over the country's economic performance continued
to deter investors from Brazilian assets.
* The recent selloff in Brazil's currency, which has lost
about 10 percent so far this year, risks deepening further as
the United States scales back economic stimulus, a Reuters poll
showed.
* Mexico's peso gained 0.5 percent, crossing
the psychological 13-per-dollar level, as investors were
encouraged by a modest gain on Wall Street.
* The Mexican currency's recent gains had pushed the cost of
dollars in pesos below 13 in the previous two sessions, but the
currency weakened to trade around 13.05 per dollar on Tuesday.
Latin American FX prices at 2000 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2678 -0.81 -10.04
Mexico peso 12.9800 0.53 -0.89
Chile peso 503.1000 -0.14 -4.85
Colombia peso 1915.0000 -0.04 -7.78
Peru sol 2.7830 0.00 -8.34
Argentina peso 5.3975 -0.05 -8.99
Argentina peso 7.9000 0.38 -14.18