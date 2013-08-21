SAO PAULO Aug 21 Latin American currencies
resumed a sell-off on Wednesday as investors bet minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due to be released
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), will solidify expectations of a stimulus
pullback next month.
The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real have tumbled for at
least six of the past seven sessions on fears that the Fed is
about to cut back on its bond-buying program, which for years
has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns
in emerging markets.
The Fed's program currently injects $85 billion a month into
the market, and investors and economists forecast it could be
reduced by something between $10 billion and $20 billion as of
next month.
* The Mexican peso led losses in Latin America,
sliding 1.2 percent to 2.4160 per dollar, its weakest level in
more than six weeks.
* Also weighing on the Mexican peso was local data showing
retail sales were stagnant in June, one day after the government
lowered its 2013 growth estimate to 1.8 percent from 3.1 percent
on disappointing growth data.
* The Brazilian real dropped 0.9 percent to 2.4154
per dollar even as the central bank sold 20,000 swap contracts
maturing on April 1, 2014, in a strategy to roll over expiring
maturities.
* Brazil's central bank has been selling swaps in the
futures market to provide investors with a hedge against a
further depreciation of the real, which has already lost about
17 percent of its value since the beginning of May.