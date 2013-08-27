By Tiago Pariz SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday amid a broad sell-off of risk assets as investors worried about the threat of military action by Western governments against Syria. The unforeseeable impacts of a Syrian conflict on the global economy and market sentiment added to lingering fears about an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures, a move that could reduce the amount of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. The increase in global geopolitical tensions brought a new element of distress to the Brazilian foreign exchange market, complicating a central bank attempt to stabilize it through a program of daily currency interventions worth $60 billion in the futures and spot markets. "Clearly the central bank program is far from eliminating the strong swings we had in the real. The scenario is still pretty worrisome and maybe the central bank will have to launch more auctions than those that are scheduled," said Glauber Romano, a currency trader at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian real lost 0.7 percent to 2.4016 per dollar, its second consecutive session of losses after rallying 3.3 percent on Friday, one day after the central bank announced its intervention program. Under that plan, the central bank will offer, Mondays through Thursdays, $500 million a day of currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to provide investors with hedge against a weaker real. On Fridays, the central bank will offer $1 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements. When the program was announced on Thursday night, the central bank said it could launch additional swap or spot dollar sales if necessary to stabilize markets. As expected, Brazil's central bank on Tuesday sold 10,000 traditional currency swaps that are part of its daily intervention schedule. It also announced that, in about three weeks, it will start rolling over all of the 135,300 swaps that mature on Oct 1. In Mexico, whose economy relies heavily on the United States, the peso slid 1.2 percent to 13.346 per dollar, its weakest intraday level in over two months. The Chilean peso lost 0.6 percent in its second consecutive session of losses. "The peso is being dragged lower by the other currencies in the region, specially the Brazilian real, and it is also being hurt by concerns about Syria, said a trader in Santiago. Latin American FX prices at 1450 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4025 -0.81 -15.09 Mexico peso 13.3615 -1.38 -3.72 Chile peso 515.1000 -0.50 -7.07 Colombia peso 1935.7000 -0.52 -8.77 Peru sol 2.8150 -0.18 -9.38 Argentina peso 5.6400 -0.13 -12.90 (interbank) Argentina peso 9.4000 -1.28 -27.87 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Froilan Romero in Santiago; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Andrew Hay)