RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Latin American currencies strengthened on Monday as a delay in potential military action against Syria and better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data supported appetite for risk globally. Trading was slow as Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday, leaving currencies such as the Brazilian real prone to big swings. Prospects of a U.S. strike against Syria, which had weighed on global markets in the past few days, looked less certain on Monday as President Barack Obama struggled to win congressional approval for military action. Also supporting appetite for risk was a report showing China's vast manufacturing sector grew in August for the first time in four months, easing investor concerns that the world's No. 2 economy was on course for a sharp slowdown this year. * The Brazilian real gained 0.7 percent to 2.3673 per U.S. dollar, after strengthening to as much as 2.3556. It was supported by the sale of 30,000 currency swaps, derivatives designed to support the real, in two separate central bank auctions. * The Mexican peso firmed 0.3 percent after five consecutive sessions of losses took the currency to its weakest in over two months. * The Chilean peso climbed 0.2 percent, supported by a 2 percent rise in the price of copper, Chile's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 1700 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3664 0.76 -13.79 Mexico peso 13.3200 0.30 -3.42 Chile peso 509.1000 0.20 -5.97 Peru sol 2.8070 -0.18 -9.12 Argentina peso 5.6725 0.00 -13.40 Argentina peso 9.2300 0.76 -26.54