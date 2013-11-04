RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 4 Latin American currencies
recovered part of last week's losses on Monday as investors
awaited more economic data to confirm whether fears of an early
U.S. stimulus withdrawal are based on firm ground.
Currencies in the region tumbled last week, with the
Brazilian real dropping to its weakest level in more than six
weeks, after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled
speculation that the Federal Reserve could start winding down
its bond-buying program this year.
The Fed's program injects $85 billion a month into the U.S.
economy and part of that money often finds its way to emerging
markets as investors seek higher yields.
Among the data investors consider key to determine the
future of the Fed's program are Thursday's third-quarter U.S.
GDP numbers and Friday's non-farm payrolls for October.
* The Brazilian real gained half a percentage
point to 2.2450 per dollar, after sliding 1 percent on Friday
and nearly 2 percent on Thursday - its worst two-day plunge
since mid-August.
* Traders expect the real to strengthen to 2.2 per dollar in
coming days as foreign oil companies send dollars into the
country to pay for a signing bonus related to a concession to
explore an offshore oil area.
* The Mexican peso gained 0.8 percent, trading near
the mark of 13 per dollar which has proved to be a key
resistance level over the past three weeks.
Latin America FX prices at 1740 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2450 0.52 -9.13
Mexico peso 12.9780 0.81 -0.88
Chile peso 512.8000 -1.15 -6.65
Colombia peso market n/a n/a
holiday
Peru sol 2.7750 -0.07 -8.07
Argentina peso 5.9400 -0.13 -17.30
Argentina peso 9.8500 0.81 -31.17