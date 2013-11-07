RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 Brazil's real led Latin American currencies down on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data fanned fears of a near-term tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The real slipped past the 2.30 per dollar level for the first time in two months after data showed U.S. growth accelerated in the third quarter, marking its fastest pace of expansion in a year, as businesses restocked shelves. The Fed has said it will begin to roll back its $85 billion in monthly bond buying purchases, which has juiced investor appetite for emerging market assets, if the U.S. economy picks up. Currencies had strengthened earlier in the day after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling. Markets are likely to remain cautious before the release of Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll report, which will be key to determine the future of the Fed's stimulus program. "We've been following U.S. data over the past few days and maybe Friday will be the most important day, with the jobs data providing some clarity about the timing of Fed tapering," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Brazilian real weakened more than 1 percent to 2.306 per dollar, its weakest level since early September. The currency is down more than 11 percent this year. * The Mexican peso fell 0.37 percent to 13.2305 per dollar, its lowest level since early October. But the currency is down less than 3 percent this year and is set to easily outperform the real over the next 12 months as investors remain optimistic about prospects for reforms in the long term, a Reuters poll showed. * Mexico's president has been pushing a host of reforms through Congress designed to beef up growth, from a bid to boost the country's weak tax take to measures to increase production at state oil giant Pemex. Latin America FX prices at 2050 GMT: Currencies Daily pct YTD pct change change Latest Brazil real 2.306 -1.04 -11.54 Mexico peso 13.2305 -0.37 -2.75 Chile peso 517.2000 -0.41 -7.44 Colombia peso 1,928.6500 -0.54 -8.43 Peru sol 2.7900 0.00 -8.57 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9425 0.21 -17.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.7500 0.82 -30.46