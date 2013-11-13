MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 Mexico's peso firmed on
Wednesday to its strongest level in a week as the country's
ruling party neared reaching a deal with opposition lawmakers
that could pave the way for a major energy overhaul.
Mexico's peso firmed 0.69 percent to 13.085 per
dollar as ruling and opposition parties were poised to unveil
the blueprint for a reform aimed at giving Congress more
government oversight.
The electoral reform is a bargaining chip for President
Enrique Pena Nieto's ambitious plan to allow more private
capital into the state-controlled oil industry.
In Brazil, the real also firmed, edging up 0.26 percent
against the dollar a day after Federal Reserve officials gave
divergent signals on when the U.S. central bank might begin to
withdraw stimulus.
Latin American markets have taken a hit since the Fed said
it may soon begin cutting back its $85 billion monthly bond
buying program that had supported investor appetite for high
yielding emerging market assets.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said
monetary policy should remain accommodative.
In contrast, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told CNBC
the Fed's massive bond purchases cannot continue forever.
Fed speakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, are due to
speak at 7:00 p.m. EST, and investors will listen for clues on
the longevity of the stimulus.
Latin America FX prices at 1707 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.3264 0.26 -12.31
Mexico peso 13.0850 0.69 -1.69
Chile peso 520.2000 -0.04 -7.98
Colombia peso 1930.6000 0.23 -8.53
Peru sol 2.7980 0.07 -8.83
Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9750 0.00 -17.78
Argentina peso (parallel) 9.8300 -0.31 -31.03