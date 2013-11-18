RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 The Brazilian real rallied 2 percent on Monday, greatly outperforming its Latin American peers, as markets welcomed China's ambitious reform push and traders bet that Brazilian policymakers will roll over all of the currency swaps that expire early in December. Other regional currencies also rose after China unveiled its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades, fueling optimism that the largest consumer of Latin American commodity exports will achieve sustained economic growth during the next several years. "Investors approved of the Chinese measures as they see them as a way for the country's economy to become more competitive, which will favor commodity-related currencies," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist of Mizuho bank in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's real gained 2 percent to 2.2755 per dollar as traders bet the central bank will roll over all of the $10.1 billion worth of currency swaps that mature on December 2. The bank has been regularly selling those contracts to provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. * Brazilian policymakers later on Monday will offer 20,000 currency swaps worth about $1 billion in the fourth auction of that type to roll over the maturing swaps. "It's already expected that the central bank will roll over all of the maturities and that is providing some relief to the exchange rate," said Jaime Ferreira, currency desk manager at Intercam, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. * Chile's peso rose 0.7 percent after Michelle Bachelet won the first round of presidential elections but looked set to face an uphill battle to push through an ambitious reform program that includes raising taxes. * Bachelet's push for higher taxes has weighed on the peso in the past few days. But local traders said Monday's gains were mostly driven by external markets as the election's result was broadly in line with expectations. * Mexico's peso firmed 0.4 percent in overseas trading as a local holiday kept Mexican traders out of the market. Latin American currencies at 1600 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2755 2.00 -10.35 Mexico peso 12.8775 0.36 -0.10 Chile peso 517.4000 0.70 -7.48 Colombia peso 1917.550 -0.02 -7.90 0 Peru sol 2.7990 0.04 -8.86 Argentina peso 5.9950 0.00 -18.06 Argentina peso 9.8500 0.91 -31.17