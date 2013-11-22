SAO PAULO, Nov 22 The Brazilian real rose as much as 1 percent on Friday, partly recovering from Thursday's 1.6 percent decline, as market volatility grew following signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to start winding down its monetary stimulus program. Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains, also recovering from a recent sell-off triggered by the publication of the minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting. The document, released on Wednesday, showed the central bank could begin to scale back a bond-buying program at one of its next few meetings, increasing investor appetite for riskier assets and weakening the dollar. "We don't have any relevant new driver today," said Caio Sasaki, an analyst with XP Investimentos, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "We remain worried about the withdrawal of Fed stimulus." * Brazil's real last traded 0.8 percent stronger on the day, after gaining as much as 1 percent earlier. On Thursday, when Brazilian markets reopened following a holiday, the real plunged 1.6 percent as the domestic market reacted to the Fed's minutes. * In a positive sign for the foreign exchange market, the central bank said earlier on Friday that foreign direct investment in the country totaled $5.6 billion in October, above market expectations of $5.3 billion. * Also supporting the real was regular market intervention by the central bank. Later on Friday, the bank will offer 20,000 currency swaps to roll over similar contracts that expire early in December. So far, it has rolled over nearly $6 billion of the $10.1 billion worth of swaps that mature on Dec. 2. * Brazilian policymakers have been regularly selling currency swaps to provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real in a bid to soften a depreciation trend. * Mexico's peso was steady at 13.031 per dollar, after firming about half a percentage point on Thursday, supported by data that showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in over a year in the third quarter. * Chile's peso rose 0.3 percent as prices of copper , the country's main export product, climbed 0.9 percent on the London Metal Exchange. Latin American currencies at 1320 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2883 0.77 -10.85 Mexico peso 13.0310 -0.02 -1.28 Chile peso 520.0000 0.33 -7.94 Colombia peso 1927.4000 0.16 -8.37 Peru sol 2.7980 0.11 -8.83 Argentina peso 6.0600 0.00 -18.94 Argentina peso 9.9100 0.20 -31.58