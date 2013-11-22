MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 Brazil's real surged over 1
percent and other Latin American currencies firmed on Friday
amid expectations the Federal Reserve could keep U.S. interest
rates near zero for years, supporting flows to emerging markets.
Riskier assets such as Latin American currencies have been
battered since May on bets that a tapering back of U.S. monetary
stimulus will draw global investment flows out of emerging
markets as rates on U.S. Treasuries rise.
But market players are now looking to the chance that fewer
bond purchases by the Federal Reserve does not mean that
benchmark rates are set to rise any time soon. Low U.S. rates
tend to drive investors into riskier markets.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC that
policymakers will discuss reducing their $85 billion a month in
bond purchases at their December meeting. But he said U.S.
monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for quite
some time, likely for years.
* Brazil's real firmed 1.07 percent, recovering
much of its losses in the prior session when the currency sank
following minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting
that suggested policymakers could soon start winding down their
bond-buying program.
* In a positive sign for the foreign exchange market, the
central bank said earlier on Friday that foreign direct
investment in the country totaled $5.6 billion in October, above
market expectations of $5.3 billion.
* Also supporting the real was regular market intervention
by the central bank, which has offered currency swaps to protect
investors from losses in the real. So far, Brazil's central bank
has rolled over nearly $6 billion of the $10.1 billion worth of
swaps that mature on Dec. 2.
* Mexico's peso firmed 0.42 percent to
12.9745 per dollar, breaking back past the psychological 13 per
dollar level after a slump this week. Traders expressed doubt
the currency would gain much more ground next week, when U.S.
markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
* Chile's peso rose 0.42 percent as prices of copper
, the country's main export product, climbed over 1
percent on the London Metal Exchange.
Latin American currencies at 2030 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2815 1.07 -10.59
Mexico peso 12.9745 0.42 -0.85
Chile peso 519.5000 0.42 -7.85
Colombia peso 1,928.7000 0.09 -8.44
Peru sol 2.7970 0.18 -8.80
Argentina peso 6.0800 -0.33 -19.20
Argentina peso 9.8900 0.51 -31.45