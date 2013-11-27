RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 Latin American currencies weakened for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as strong U.S. labor market and consumer sentiment data supported the case for an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, which could hurt investors' appetite for risk assets. Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start winding down its bond-buying program early next year increased after the U.S. Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. A separate report showed that U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than anticipated by economists in November. "Markets remain cautious, worried about U.S. stimulus and Brazil's fiscal situation," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with Renascenca brokerage in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's real lost 0.7 percent to 2.3105 per dollar, crossing its two-week moving average of 2.3014. * Investors in the Brazilian real are bracing for Friday's release of the government's fiscal performance for October, after an unexpected primary deficit of 9 billion reais in September fanned concerns about President Dilma Rousseff's commitment to fiscal targets. * Losses in the real were curbed by regular central bank auctions of currency swaps, derivatives that mimic a sale of dollars in the futures market. On Wednesday the bank sold 10,000 swaps through its daily intervention program and concluded the roll-over of $10.1 billion worth of swaps that expire on Dec. 2, with a final offer of 20,000 contracts. * Brazil's interest rate futures were modestly higher as investors consolidated bets that the central bank will raise its benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point to 10 percent later on Wednesday and will signal in its post-meeting statement that the monetary tightening cycle will continue for longer. * Mexico's peso lost 0.3 percent, outperforming its Latin American peers as investors remain optimistic about the country's economic outlook due to progress in local reforms. * The Chilean peso lost 0.9 percent as the price of copper, the country's main export product, slid 0.7 percent on the London Metal Exchange. Latin American currencies at 1740 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3105 -0.67 -11.71 Mexico peso 13.0905 -0.29 -1.73 Chile peso 526.7000 -0.89 -9.11 Colombia peso 1928.0000 -0.05 -8.40 Peru sol 2.8010 0.04 -8.93 Argentina peso 6.1075 -0.20 -19.57 Argentina peso 9.7100 1.03 -30.18