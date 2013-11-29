RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 Brazil's real weakened to a nearly three-month low on Friday after the country posted a weaker-than-expected October primary budget surplus, fueling concerns that a flagging economy could trigger a credit rating downgrade next year. The real dropped 0.89 percent to 2.3368 per dollar, its weakest close since early September, after the central bank said Brazil posted its smallest primary budget surplus in more than a decade. The disappointing figures cast doubt about the government's ability to meet its year-end fiscal target. "The worse-than-expected fiscal data could hurt the government credibility, fueling the discussion about a possible downgrade of Brazil's ratings in the future, which could translate into a weaker real," said a trader with a Brazilian bank. The currency is down more than 12 percent for the year. Other Latin American currencies posted more modest losses, with the Mexican peso dropping 0.25 percent in thin volume due to a shortened U.S. trading session following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Mexican currency had surged on Thursday on bets the government will seek big reforms in the oil industry. Investors believe President Enrique Pena Nieto is nearing a deal with the main conservative party after the country's main left-wing party pulled out of a pact that was forged to help pass economic reforms. Latin American currencies at 1510 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3368 -0.89 -12.70 Mexico peso 13.1020 -0.25 -1.81 Chile peso 532.2000 -0.75 -10.05 Colombia peso 1932.0000 -0.23 -8.59 Peru sol 2.7980 0.14 -8.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 6.1400 -0.24 -19.99 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.5400 1.57 -28.93