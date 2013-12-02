RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 The Brazilian real
weakened past the mark of 2.35 per dollar for the first time
since early September on Monday while the Mexican peso dropped
to its weakest in nearly three weeks after
stronger-than-expected U.S. factory activity data added to bets
of an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.
Concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start
winding down a stimulus program that has been fueling appetite
for emerging market assets were on the rise after the Institute
for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national
factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November.
* The Brazilian real dropped 0.75 percent to
2.3545 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 5, when it hit the
mark of 2.37 per dollar.
* Also weighing on the real were concerns about Brazil's
fiscal performance, which had already driven its currency nearly
1 percent lower on Friday. "The market remains speculating about
the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, and still worried abut the
domestic fiscal issues," said Jose Carlos Amado, a trader with
Renascenca brokerage.
* Investors remained cautious ahead of a heavy schedule for
economic data releases in Brazil, including numbers for the
third-quarter gross domestic product on Tuesday, October
industrial production on Wednesday, and the November IPCA
inflation index on Friday, as well as minutes of the central
bank's latest monetary policy on Thursday.
* The Mexican peso lost 0.85 percent to 13.2140 per
dollar, its weakest since Nov. 12, weighed by concerns that a
drop in President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating could
make it more difficult for him to push for economic reforms.
Latin American currencies at 1620 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.3545 -0.75 -13.36
Mexico peso 13.2140 -0.85 -2.65
Chile peso 531.7000 0.09 -9.97
Colombia peso 1935.7000 -0.19 -8.77
Peru sol 2.8010 -0.11 -8.93
Argentina peso 6.1550 -0.20 -20.19
Argentina peso 9.2400 3.57 -26.62