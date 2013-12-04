RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 Latin American currencies were steady on Wednesday, with the Brazilian real posting modest gains after three sessions of steep losses, as investors focused on upcoming U.S. economic data for clues about the future of U.S. stimulus measures. Investors are particularly anxious about U.S. gross domestic product numbers on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The data may provide clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may start winding down its bond-buying program earlier than expected, which could hurt investors' appetite for emerging market assets. "We're waiting for the U.S. data. If they come in very strong, that could hurt our currency as it would add to expectations that the Fed is going to withdraw its stimulus earlier," said Sidenei Nehme, a director at NGO brokerage in Sao Paulo. Many investors believe the Fed will begin in March to slow down its bond purchases, currently worth $85 billion a month. Part of that money often flows into emerging markets as investors seek higher returns. * The Brazilian real edged up 0.2 percent after three consecutive sessions of losses took it to a three-month low on Tuesday. The currency has been battered by concerns about the future of the U.S. stimulus program and by the deterioration of domestic fundamentals, including a larger-than-anticipated contraction in the country's third quarter GDP. * However, better-than-forecast industrial production numbers for Brazil in October provided some support to investor sentiment on Wednesday. The report still left some investors cautious as it also showed a slower pace of expansion in capital goods manufacturing, one of the weakest parts of the Brazilian economy. * Brazil's interest-rate futures contracts were little changed as investors awaited Thursday's release of minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues on whether policymakers are considering slowing down the pace of monetary tightening. * The Mexican peso was little changed at 13.100 per dollar after rallying some 0.8 percent on Tuesday, boosted by optimism about the approval of key economic reforms. * Mexico's Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an electoral reform demanded by the opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill that is at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic agenda. Latin American currencies at 1333 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3732 0.22 -14.04 Mexico peso 13.1000 0.06 -1.80 Chile peso 534.0000 0.00 -10.36 Colombia peso 1950.9500 -0.35 -9.48 Peru sol 2.8050 -0.07 -9.06 Argentina peso 6.1825 -0.04 -20.54 Argentina peso 9.2600 -0.43 -26.78