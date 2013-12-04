MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 Brazil's real sank on Wednesday for a fourth straight day to its lowest level in more than three months as a stream of positive U.S. economic data bolstered investor bets of a near-term wind down of Federal Reserve stimulus. The real dipped 0.38 percent to 2.2375 per dollar, its weakest finish since August 22, after data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers added 215,000 jobs in November, topping economists' expectations. Strong data out of the United States tends to boost expectations that the Fed will begin to reduce its $85 billion in monthly stimulus, which has supported demand for riskier, higher-yielding emerging market assets. The jobs data, coupled with a report on Monday showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years last month, fueled market anxiety ahead of U.S. gross domestic product figures on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. "We're waiting for the U.S. data. If they come in very strong, that could hurt our currency as it would add to expectations that the Fed is going to withdraw its stimulus earlier," said Sidenei Nehme, a director at NGO brokerage in Sao Paulo. Many investors believe the Fed will begin in March to slow down its bond purchases. The real has also been battered by deteriorating domestic fundamentals, including a larger-than-anticipated contraction in the country's third quarter GDP. However, better-than-forecast industrial production numbers for Brazil in October provided some support to investor sentiment on Wednesday. The Mexican peso erased earlier losses to gain 0.50 percent to 13.0425 per dollar, boosted by optimism about the approval of key economic reforms. Mexico's Senate on Tuesday approved an electoral reform demanded by the opposition, helping pave the way for Congress to focus on an energy bill that is at the center of President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic agenda. On Wednesday, a top ruling party lawmaker said Senate committees could begin debate by Thursday on the energy proposal, which aims to open the energy sector to private investment and boost production at state oil giant Pemex . Latin American currencies at 2219 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2375 -0.38 -14.55 Mexico peso 13.0425 0.50 -1.37 Chile peso 533.3000 0.13 -10.24 Colombia peso 1949.2000 -0.26 -9.40 Peru sol 2.8030 0.04 -8.99 Argentina peso (interbank) 6.1975 -0.28 -20.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.5700 -2.82 -29.15