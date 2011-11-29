* Latin American currencies swing sharply on Europe news

* U.S. sales and China easing helps lift LatAm currencies

* Real, Mexico and Chile pesos firm; Colombia peso slips

* Colombia peso falls on GrupoSura payment on ING purchase (Recasts; updates prices)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's peso and Brazil's real gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, a mixed day in Latin American currency markets, as the world economy showed signs of resilience in the face of a widening European debt and banking crisis.

Brazil's real BRBY strengthened 0.19 percent to 1.8485 to the dollar, after gaining more than 1 percent. Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.55 percent to 13.9489 to the dollar.

"The appetite for risk has rallied in the last 48 hours thanks to strong U.S. retail sales and signs China is easing monetary conditions," said Andrew Busch, global currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "But while things are slightly more positive, I doubt they'll stay there. The markets are very schizophrenic."

As Europe's debt crisis threatens banks and investors with massive losses, lending is drying up, weighing on European growth. In Latin America, investors have bought dollar-denominated assets in favor of regional currencies, which are considered higher risk.

In the last three months the real has lost about 14 percent, the fourth-worst performer among the 36 most-traded currencies against the dollar. Chile's and Mexico's pesos have lost about 11 percent and are No. 7 and No. 10 on the list.

The U.S. retail numbers and Chinese monetary easing, meanwhile, underline that the world's two largest economies have so far avoided Europe's fate, Busch added. For details see [ID:nN1E7AS0H6].

China and the United States are key markets for Latin American exports such as oil, copper, soybeans, beef and other commodities. The Reuters/Jefferies index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities .CRB rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

Tuesday's gains, though, may be short lived with currencies making sharp, volatile moves in response to news from Europe, said Cesar Elizalde, a currency trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.

"We are just flying around here on pure rumors. Again, people are talking about France getting a downgrade," he said, adding that the trend is for the Mexican peso to weaken beyond 14 to the dollar.

"As long as there is nothing concrete out of Europe, these pullbacks are opportunities to buy dollars," Elizalde said.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 0.36 percent to 524.60 per dollar, reversing early gains of as much as 0.33 percent.

A European default would take Latin American currencies to far weaker levels, Busch said.

Rising bond yields in Italy, Spain and even Germany threaten to saddle governments with higher borrowing costs, squeezing spending on schools, roads, health care and other public services already being cut as countries trim debt in an attempt to restore investor confidence. [ID:L4E7MT03T]

This could lead to default in countries such as Italy in one to two years time, said Cristian Maggio, currency strategist at TD Securities in London.

Greece, already unable to pay its debts without emergency help from Europe, is scrambling to cut spending and raise revenue to get new bailout cash needed to refinance maturing debt. [ID:L5E7MT116]

If Europe were to have a default, the real could weaken 10 percent or more and the Mexican peso would weaken well beyond 14 per dollar as investors dumped emerging market securities to cover losses on Europe.

"I've yet to see currency unions break up without serious dislocations. The abyss is pretty deep and Europe is staring into it," Busch said. "It would be foolish to speculate on any levels if that happened."