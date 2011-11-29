* Latin American currencies swing sharply on Europe news
* U.S. sales and China easing helps lift LatAm currencies
* Real, Mexico and Chile pesos firm; Colombia peso slips
* Colombia peso falls on GrupoSura payment on ING purchase
(Recasts; updates prices)
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's
peso and Brazil's real gained against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday, a mixed day in Latin American currency markets, as the
world economy showed signs of resilience in the face of a
widening European debt and banking crisis.
Brazil's real BRBY strengthened 0.19 percent to 1.8485 to
the dollar, after gaining more than 1 percent. Mexico's peso
MXN=D2 gained 0.55 percent to 13.9489 to the dollar.
"The appetite for risk has rallied in the last 48 hours
thanks to strong U.S. retail sales and signs China is easing
monetary conditions," said Andrew Busch, global currency
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "But while things
are slightly more positive, I doubt they'll stay there. The
markets are very schizophrenic."
As Europe's debt crisis threatens banks and investors with
massive losses, lending is drying up, weighing on European
growth. In Latin America, investors have bought
dollar-denominated assets in favor of regional currencies,
which are considered higher risk.
In the last three months the real has lost about 14
percent, the fourth-worst performer among the 36 most-traded
currencies against the dollar. Chile's and Mexico's pesos have
lost about 11 percent and are No. 7 and No. 10 on the list.
The U.S. retail numbers and Chinese monetary easing,
meanwhile, underline that the world's two largest economies
have so far avoided Europe's fate, Busch added. For details see
[ID:nN1E7AS0H6].
China and the United States are key markets for Latin
American exports such as oil, copper, soybeans, beef and other
commodities. The Reuters/Jefferies index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities .CRB rose 0.8
percent on Tuesday.
Tuesday's gains, though, may be short lived with currencies
making sharp, volatile moves in response to news from Europe,
said Cesar Elizalde, a currency trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico
City.
"We are just flying around here on pure rumors. Again,
people are talking about France getting a downgrade," he said,
adding that the trend is for the Mexican peso to weaken beyond
14 to the dollar.
"As long as there is nothing concrete out of Europe, these
pullbacks are opportunities to buy dollars," Elizalde said.
Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 0.36 percent to 524.60 per
dollar, reversing early gains of as much as 0.33 percent.
A European default would take Latin American currencies to
far weaker levels, Busch said.
Rising bond yields in Italy, Spain and even Germany
threaten to saddle governments with higher borrowing costs,
squeezing spending on schools, roads, health care and other
public services already being cut as countries trim debt in an
attempt to restore investor confidence. [ID:L4E7MT03T]
This could lead to default in countries such as Italy in
one to two years time, said Cristian Maggio, currency
strategist at TD Securities in London.
Greece, already unable to pay its debts without emergency
help from Europe, is scrambling to cut spending and raise
revenue to get new bailout cash needed to refinance maturing
debt. [ID:L5E7MT116]
If Europe were to have a default, the real could weaken 10
percent or more and the Mexican peso would weaken well beyond
14 per dollar as investors dumped emerging market securities to
cover losses on Europe.
"I've yet to see currency unions break up without serious
dislocations. The abyss is pretty deep and Europe is staring
into it," Busch said. "It would be foolish to speculate on any
levels if that happened."
Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso COP2=STFX
weakened 0.85 percent to 1,967.00 to the dollar as Colombian
holding firm GrupoSura SIS.CN made payment on its $3.5
billion purchase of the Latin American pension insurance and
investment funds of Dutch bank ING (ING.N). Peru's sol PEN=PE
was unchanged from Monday at 2.7070.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kimball in Bogota; Editing by
Andrew Hay and James Dalgleish)