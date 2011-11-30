* ECB, US, UK, Japan, Swiss cenbanks boost dollar swaps
* LatAm FX also gains as China, Brazil ease credit rules
* Mexico peso, Brazil real gain, Peru sol at 3.5 year high
* Chile, Colombia, Uruguay pesos advance against dollar
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 Brazil's real jumped
more than 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, leading
strong Latin American currency gains after major central banks
added liquidity to the world financial system to ease a cash
crunch caused by Europe's debt crisis.
Brazil's real firmed 2.03 percent, its biggest
one-day gain in a month, to 1.8118, its strongest closing price
in more than a week and just short of its 14-day simple moving
average.
Mexico's peso firmed 1.28 percent to 13.6501,
just short of its 50-day simple moving average. Chile's peso gained 1.77 percent to 515.50 to the dollar.
Central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan,
Canada, Britain and Switzerland agreed to enter into dollar
swap agreements, allowing the European Central Bank to loan
more dollars to local banks.
"This is something that is very welcome," said Silvio
Peruzzo, an economist with RBS in London. "This will not solve
all deep-based funding problems which are due to the sovereign
debt crisis. But there is an issue with dollar liquidity,
especially with foreign currency, and this addresses that."
Brazil's real has lost more than 12 percent, Chile's peso
more than 10 percent and Mexico's peso more than 9 percent in
the last three months on concern about potential sovereign
defaults in Greece, Italy and Spain. Defaults could saddle
banks and investors with massive losses, choking off lending
and investment and causing the world economy to shrink.
To protect themselves, investors have invested in dollars
over Latin American and other emerging market currencies.
The central bank swap agreement, along with measures by
China, Brazil and Mexico's financial authorities Wednesday and
Tuesday, will help ease a shortfall of dollars that made it
hard for European banks to finance short term obligations.
With more dollars in the world financial system, investors
felt safer betting on Latin American currencies.
In Brazil the national monetary council said on Wednesday
that Brazilian banks can make loans to foreign subsidiaries of
Brazilian companies with capital raised abroad, expanding
credit for overseas operations.
It also increases access to cheaper capital abroad.
Brazil's benchmark interest rate is 11.5 percent, the highest
of any major economy. The U.S. benchmark is zero to 0.25
percent.
Figuring out where the real will go is difficult and will
depend on developments in Europe, said Mauricio Rosal, chief
economist for Raymond James in Brazil.
"Today the real's near 1.80. Tomorrow it could be at 1.70
or 1.90. So people are in an extremely volatile situation that
should continue for some time," he said.
China's central bank moved to cut commercial banks' reserve
requirements, freeing up capital for lending and boosting
expectations that any slowdown in the world's second-largest
national economy won't be abrupt.
China is the main market for Latin American exports such as
copper, iron-ore and soybeans. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index
of 19 of major farm, metals and energy commodities rose
1.2 percent, its biggest jump in nearly four weeks.
On Tuesday Mexico's central bank said it would offer to
sell up to $400 million in dollars on days that the peso
weakens more than 2 percent. The move shields the peso from
sharp declines that could spark inflation and helped the peso
gain 1.5 percent Tuesday.
"The Mexican central bank took a very independent move
yesterday," said Mario Copca, an analyst at VCB Casa de Bolsa,
a Mexico City brokerage. "Mexico is starting to attack the
principal global economic fears of the situation in Europe."
The peso could firm to 13 per dollar by the end of the
year, he added, a level below the 13.50 median estimate of 27
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Copca also said U.S. employment data also lifted the peso.
Companies in the United States, the source of nearly 80 percent
Mexican export earnings, created the largest number of jobs in
nearly a year in November.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso
firmed 0.75 percent to 1,952.35. Peru's sol firmed 0.3
percent to 2.6990, it strongest close in 3 1/2 years. The
Central bank bought $114 of dollars to block further gains.
Uruguay's peso firmed 1.26 percent to 19.60 to the
dollar, its biggest gain in a month.