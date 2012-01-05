* French 10-year bond yields at highest since Nov. 30
* Brazil real, Mexico peso weaken vs dollar
* Colombia peso little changed, Peru sol slips
By Jeb Blount and Jean Luis Arce
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 Brazil's real
weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, leading a slide
in Latin American currencies, as European sovereign borrowing
costs rose, raising concerns about government defaults, lower
bank lending and a slower world economy.
The real slipped 0.73 percent to a bid price
of 1.8397 to the dollar. Mexico's peso shed 0.14
percent to 13.73, and Chile's peso gained 0.196
percent to 510.0.
"After the debt sale today it looks more and more like
France will lose its triple-A debt rating," said Andre
Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos, which
manages about $1.1 billion of assets in Sao Paulo.
"This is a situation that helps the dollar at the expense of
Brazil and other emerging markets," he said.
French 10-year bond yields , a measure of the
country's borrowing costs, rose to 3.46 percent, its highest
since Nov. 30, after the government sold 7.96 billion euros
($10.3 billion) of 10-year to 30-year bonds in the country's
first debt auction of 2012.
Every 1 percentage point increase in debt costs adds 100
million euros of annual interest payments to every 10 billion
euros of debt, forcing the government to cut spending or
borrow more to compensate.
Higher yields also mean bond prices fall, reducing the value
of government debt owned by banks. Banks use these bonds as
collateral from money markets and other banks to finance their
own lending.
With the price of collateral falling, banks have seen
funding dry up or become more expensive, forcing them to cut
their own lending to the economy at large. This reduces economic
activity.
Slower economies mean less tax revenue for governments,
further reducing their ability to pay for government programs
and debt.
Relieving some pressure on Latin American currencies, data
showed U.S. private sector hiring surged in December, raising
hopes the labor market was improving in the world's largest
economy.
"We are seeing markets that aren't ignoring the U.S.
economic data but rather watching a situation in Europe that
can exacerbate," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage
Monex in Mexico City.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso gained 0.37 percent to 1,878.90 to the
dollar. Peru's sol weakened 0.04 percent to 2.6940.