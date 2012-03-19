* Falabella ADR report lifts Chilean retailer
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.33 pct, Chile IPSA up 1.04 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
March 19 Latin American stocks rose on Monday,
tracking global equities higher, and Brazil's key index prepared
to make another attempt to break a key resistance level.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.35 percent as Brazil's benchmark gauge edged back toward an
11-month high hit last week.
Investors cautiously pushed stocks higher as they awaited
more evidence that a U.S. economic recovery is gaining steam and
that a slowdown in Chinese growth will not deepen more than
expected. China and the United States are Latin America's top
trading partners.
After surging since late last year on a tide of renewed
interest from foreign investors, Brazilian stocks will need
significant inflows to push higher, analysts said.
"We had huge rises in the first part of the year, and
investors are not too comfortable to send more money now," said
Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de
Janeiro.
March factory sentiment polls from China, Brazil's top
trading partner, are due this week. A contraction in export
orders worried investors in February that slowing Chinese demand
could weigh on commodity exporters, such as Brazilian iron miner
Vale.
More weak data could hurt Brazilian stocks, but
better-than-expected reports out of China could boost the
outlook for Vale, which slumped in early March.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added a
slight 0.37 percent to 67,932.
The Bovespa is facing a key resistance level at 69,000 and
it will need to break it on decent volume in the coming sessions
to open up the chance for gains to 72,000, Marques said.
If stocks fail to keep rising, it may be more likely to see
a correction of more than 4 percent back to support at 65,000
points, he said.
Brazil's Bovespa has gained nearly 20 percent this year
after slipping 18 percent in 2011, boosted by interest rate cuts
by the central bank in a bid to counter a slowdown in local
industry that is being weighed down by a strong real currency.
In Monday trade, Hypermarcas, the largest
Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, rose 1.65 percent
while retailer Lojas Americanas gained 2.978 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index rose 1.2 percent, lifted by
a 2.23 percent jump in shares of leading retailer Falabella
after a report that it is planning to issue American
Depositary Receipts in New York and will expand into Mexico,
traders said.
Newspaper Diario Financiero reported Falabella planned to
issue the ADRs to court foreign investment funds, citing a
source close to the company. Falabella had no immediate comment
on the report.
The Mexican stock market was closed for a local holiday.