* Weak China manufacturing data, Europe spark growth
concerns
* Commodity shares lead drop in Brazil's Bovespa index
* Mexico's IPC falls, Chile's IPSA declines
BRASILIA, March 22 Latin American stocks fell
for a third straight day on Thursday, tracking a slump in global
markets, as concerns over a worldwide slowdown mounted following
weak economic data in China and Europe.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slid
1.26 percent to its lowest in over a week, weighed down by
miners, banks, real estate developers and commodity producers.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for a
third consecutive day, posting its biggest intraday decline in
two weeks.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, a leading indicator of
China's industrial activity, fell for a fifth straight month in
March. Meanwhile, manufacturing in both Germany and France
posted a sharper-than-expected contraction this month.
Latin American stocks are sensitive to global investment
flows tied to investors' risk appetite. A deteriorating global
economy has forced some investors to take money out of emerging
markets and stash it into safe-haven gold and U.S.
dollar-denominated assets.
"Commodity prices continue to be the main concern with the
slowdown of the Chinese economy dragging down prices," said
Fabio Cardoso, a manager at Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro.
In Brazil, the Bovespa dropped 1.5 percent to 65,857.24 in
early afternoon trading.
The losses were spearheaded by a 1.7 percent decline in
shares of mining major Vale and state-run oil
producer Petrobras, which lost 1.2 percent. The
companies are Brazil's largest and exporters whose revenue
depends on the health of the global economy.
Shares of top banks Itau Unibanco Holding,
Brazil's largest private-sector lender, and No. 2 private bank
Banco Bradesco also fell during the session.
After shedding 18 percent in 2011, the Bovespa has gained 16
percent so far this year thanks to a surge in investment
inflows. Investors dropped emerging-market assets last year on
fears that Europe's debt crisis could push the global economy
back into recession.
Adinvest's Cardoso expects the Bovespa to eventually rise to
73,000 this year, near its all-time high.
In Mexico, the IPC index fell 0.24 percent. America
Movil, the telecommunications company controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, and mining giant Grupo Mexico
fell 0.05 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively.
Chile's IPSA stock index dropped 0.64 percent.
Shares of flagship airline LAN dropped 1.45 percent
while construction firm Salfacorp was down more than 4
percent in the afternoon session.