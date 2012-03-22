* Weak China manufacturing data, Europe spark growth
concerns
* Commodity shares lead drop in Brazil's Bovespa index
* Mexico's IPC falls 1.5 pct, Chile's IPSA down 0.73
By Alonso Soto and Jean Luis Arce
BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Latin American
stocks declined on Thursday, tracking a slump in global markets
as concerns over a global slowdown grew following weak economic
data in China and Europe.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
1.14 percent to its lowest point in over a week.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for a
third consecutive day, taking its sharpest fall in more than two
weeks as it fell below its 14-day simple moving average.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, a leading indicator of
China's industrial activity, fell for a fifth straight month in
March. Meanwhile, manufacturing in both Germany and France also
posted a sharper-than-expected contraction this month.
Latin American stocks are sensitive to global investment
flows tied to investors' risk appetite. A deteriorating global
economy has forced some investors to take money out of emerging
markets and stash it in safe-haven gold and U.S.
dollar-denominated assets.
"Commodity prices continue to be the main concern with the
slowdown of the Chinese economy dragging down prices," said
Fabio Cardoso, a manager at Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro.
In Brazil, the Bovespa closed down 1.54 percent at
65,828.19.
The losses were led by a 2.07 percent decline in shares of
mining major Vale and 1 .29 p ercent drop for state-run
oil producer Petrobras. The companies are Brazil's
largest and the exporters' revenues depend on the health of the
global economy.
Shares of top banks Itau Unibanco Holding,
Brazil's largest private-sector lender, and No. 2 private bank
Banco Bradesco, slid, falling 2.79 percent and 3.23
percent, respectively.
After shedding 18 percent in 2011, the Bovespa has gained 16
percent so far this year thanks to a surge in investment
inflows. Investors dropped emerging-market assets last year on
fears that Europe's debt crisis could push the global economy
back into recession.
Adinvest's Cardoso expects the Bovespa eventually to rise to
73,000 this year, near its all-time high.
In Mexico, the IPC index fell 0.29 percent to 38,323
points.
The index, which had been trading in a narrow range, reached
more than one-year highs during the last session, breaking past
38,400 points and prompting some analysts to see further gains
ahead.
"Touching new highs drives the index to a new objective of
38,900 points," said Mario Copca, an analyst at CI Casa de Bolsa
in Mexico City. "Today that continues to be the scenario because
despite the fall, we haven't reached minimums touched in a
previous session."
Mining giant Grupo Mexico fell 1.9 percent and
cement maker Cemex lost 2.13 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index slipped 0.73 percent.
Retailer Falabella dipped 0.90 percent and fertilizer, lithium
and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 1.65 percent.
Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly
$26 million in the Santiago stock exchange's first initial
public offering of the year, falling short of expectations.
Shares rose 4.3 percent compared with the morning's initial
offer price. Ingevec is not trading on the IPSA stock index.