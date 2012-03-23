* Latam stock index gains small, bridled by Europe, China
* Brazil gains come after drops in previous three sessions
* Losses at Brazil's OGX, Brasil Foods weigh, Petrobras up
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, March 23 Latin American stock indexes
made slight gains on Friday after dipping on Thursday, with the
rise limited by global stocks' drift lower on lingering concerns
about China and Europe's economic outlook.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.28 percent after hitting its lowest point in more than a week
on Thursday.
Latin American stocks are sensitive to global investment
flows tied to investors' risk appetite. A deteriorating global
economy has forced some investors to take money out of emerging
markets and stash it in safe-haven gold and U.S.
dollar-denominated assets.
"After falling for three days in a row, (Brazil's Bovespa
index) is bouncing back. There is no single relevant fact moving
the market," said Hamilton Moreira Alves, trader a t the Sao
Paulo-based BB Investimentos brokerage.
Reports on Thursday showed manufacturing in China and in the
euro zone's two largest economies declined in the latest month.
The broader concern is that the contraction could also
jeopardize modest growth in the United States.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.46 percent. Mexico's
IPC index, which is trading near 14-month lows, rose 0.21
percent and Chile's IPSA stock index rose 0.26 percent
by 1600 GMT.
The most heavily weighted stock on the Bovespa,
state-controlled oil company Petrobras <P ETR4.SA> , led the index
higher, gaining 0.9 percent to 24.02 reais. The stock rose after
oil prices climbed on international markets, traders
said.
Preferred shares of Vale < VALE5.SA >, the company's most
traded class of stock, added to the momentum, gaining 0.4
percent to 40.78 reais - the first increase in four sessions.
China is Vale's largest client for its iron ore. The company is
the world's biggest producer of the mineral.
HSBC Securities strategists said in a note that the stock
may be cheap following a recent sell-off triggered by concerns
over China's economic situation and a tax dispute with the
Brazilian government.
Shares of Hypermarcas < HYPE3.SA >, the maker of beauty-care
products and pharmaceuticals, rose for a fifth day after it
teamed up with three rival drugmakers to create a research and
development company specializing in biotechnology.
A São Paulo-based trader who declined to be quoted by name
said "markets liked the plan because it could count on financial
support from the government," which is seeking to lessen the
nation's dependence on foreign laboratories.
Shares in Brazil Foods, the world's largest
poultry exporter, fell 1.5 percent after it booked a worse-than
expected drop in fourth quarter profits, weighing on the
Brazilian index. See:
Brazilian oil start-up OGX fell 3.6 percent after it
reported losses of 509.8 million reais for 2011.
Chilean retailer Cencosud traded up almost 1
percent on the Santiago exchange after it reported profits for
all of 2011 of 298.4 million pesos ($610,300).