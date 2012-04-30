* Spain falls into recession
* Brazil Bovespa index drops 0.67 pct,
* Chile IPSA falls 0.49 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.16 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 30 Latin American stocks
dropped the most in a week o n M onday after data showed Spain
fell into a recession, adding to investor concern over global
economic growth and sapping demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
1.03 percent 3,885.07, though a technical momentum indicator
known as the MACD came close to posting a bullish cross,
suggesting the index could be nearing a recovery.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, slipped into
recession in the first quarter as domestic demand fell, joining
Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands on
the list of countries with shrinking economies.
Concern over a worsening euro zone debt crisis and a
slowdown in global economic growth tend to lead investors away
from riskier assets such as Latin American equities.
"Spain's GDP data, though not a surprise, adds pressure,"
said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos
in Sao Paulo. Perfeito said that May should present a recovery
in the Bovespa after its recent poor performance, though
important risks remain, such as France's upcoming election.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a
second straight session, losing 0.39 percent to 61,449.47. The
index has not closed below 61,300 points in over two weeks.
Volumes remained low ahead of Tuesday's Labor Day holiday,
traders said.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore producer, contributed most to the index's decline,
falling 1.18 percent. Oil producer OGX, controlled by
billionaire Eike Batista, lost 1.78 percent.
Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry
exporter, fell 3.49 percent after posting a 60 percent drop in
first-quarter net income late Friday.
"The Bovespa has come unlinked from the highs achieved in
external markets, but not the lows," said Julio Martins, a
consultant with asset management firm Adinvest in Rio de
Janeiro. "Until we have a clearer view of the global outlook the
investor wanting risk will be more concentrated in the American
market. Here, in the short term, we will continue to see a lot
of volatility due to a lack of new money coming in."
Mexico's IPC index clung to a three-day rally, up
0.02 percent at 39,330.80.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico weighed most heavily
on the index, falling 1.42 percent, while bottling group Femsa
lost 1.29 percent.
Chile's IPSA index dropped its most in a week,
slipping 0.32 percent to 4,560.97.
Energy group Endesa Chile led the index lower,
falling 1.08 percent, while Banco Santander Chile lost
0.76 percent.