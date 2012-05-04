* U.S. payrolls data worse than expected

* Euro zone PMI data disappoints

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.38 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 4 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level in over three months on Friday after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers and disappointing euro zone business activity data sapped investor demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.83 percent to 3,846.94 and was set to post its seventh straight weekly loss. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index fell near "oversold" levels, however, suggesting shares may be due to recover in coming sessions.

Shares fell after data showed U.S. employers cut back on hiring for a third straight month in April, feeding concern that the world's largest economy is losing momentum.

"The U.S. job numbers threw a bucket of cold water on expectations for a slightly faster recovery," said Guido Chagas, who helps manage 75 million reais ($39 million) as a partner with Humaitá Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That, combined with a continuing negative outlook for Europe, weighed on the market."

Euro zone purchasing managers index data on Friday suggested a recession across Europe's currency union could now extend to mid-year and be deeper than previously thought.

Concern over global economic growth tends to lead investors away from riskier Latin American assets in favor of traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a second straight session, losing 1.42 percent to 61,222.52. The index is on track to post a 0.25 percent weekly loss, its second in a row.

Mining giant Vale dropped 3 percent after it suffered a legal setback late on Thursday regarding disputed tax claims levied against the iron-ore producer.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras fell 2.85 percent. Brazil's Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Thursday that the company will replace some of its senior executives.

Shares of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second biggest wireless phone group and a unit of Telecom Italia , gained 0.75 percent. The stock fell nearly 6 percent in the previous session on reports that chief executive Luca Luciani is set to resign.

Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's second-largest airline, gained 2.59 percent after it committed to a smaller fleet for the next three years, as part of a plan to control costs after posting its third loss in a year.

Stocks linked to domestic consumption supported the Bovespa, with homebuilder MRV Engenharia gaining 1.63 percent, and retailer Lojas Americanas rising 1.53 percent.

The shares rose after Brazil's government announced changes to savings account rules late Thursday that clear the way for more interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly two weeks, slipping 0.38 percent to 39,429.59.

Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico weighed most heavily on the index, as shares slipped nearly 1 percent to trade around a five-month low. Its shares have slumped around 17 percent from near a record high since allegations last week it may have bribed Mexican officials to speed new store openings.

Homebuilder Geo shed almost 5 percent to a five-month low, bringing its two-day losses since releasing its first quarter earnings to 12 percent.

Chile's IPSA index capped a two-day slide, rising 0.18 percent to 4,529.48. The index is set to close the session with an over 1 percent weekly loss.

Conglomerate AntarChile rose 1.4 percent, leading gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud climbed 0.59 percent.

($1 = 1.925 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting By Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Diane Craft)